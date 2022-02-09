'Greaser hideout' opening soon near Outsiders House Museum

Greasers on the run, Ponyboy Curtis and Johnny Cade took refuge in an abandoned church when circumstances caused them to hide out in “The Outsiders.”
Soon, visitors will be able to hide out across the street from Ponyboy’s home.
Finishing touches are being added to an Outsiders-themed “Greaser Hideout” Airbnb at 728 N. Saint Louis Ave.
From the front porch or from a front-facing window, “Greaser Hideout” guests can see the Outsiders House Museum across the street at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave.
The Outsiders House Museum is a former filming site that served as the home of Ponyboy and his brothers during the making of the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa motion picture.
The Outsiders House Museum opened in 2019. Danny O’Connor, a music artist and Outsiders fan supreme, transformed the home into a museum and now serves as its executive director. During a preview tour of the “Greaser Hideout” Airbnb, O’Connor said, “I thought this would be great because people have been asking me since day one if there is an opportunity to stay overnight at the Outsiders House. ‘No’ is the answer to that. So why not stay across the street?”
Bookings will become available beginning mid- to late February, according to O’Connor.
Like the museum, the Airbnb is decorated with artifacts connected to “The Outsiders.”
“That house over there is filled like the Grinch’s sled,” O’Connor said, referring to the Outsiders House Museum.
O’Connor has so much memorabilia related to the film (and the S.E. Hinton novel that inspired the movie) that the Airbnb is an ideal secondary spot to display selected pieces from his collection.
“It’s going to be like a pizza place,” he said, adding that he is going to pack the walls with as many items as possible.
“I’ve still got another $1,000 worth of stuff coming that hasn’t arrived.”
Ponyboy’s home had fallen on hard times and was destined for destruction before O’Connor purchased the house and oversaw a guts-and-all renovation. O’Connor said he purchased the home across the street “just to make sure nobody else bought it and threatened possibly the serenity of the museum.”
The across-the-street home could perhaps have become “only” a storage unit for Outsiders-related stuff, but you can credit Buck Atom for the Airbnb idea.
Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios is a Route 66 attraction at 1347 E. 11th Street. An address isn’t necessary to find the place. Just keep an eye out for a big roadside spaceman, Buck Atom.
Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, converted a home behind the business into an Airbnb, Buck Atom’s Crash Pad. The Crash Pad, decorated in such a way that it’s an extension of the shop, opened to the public in October of 2020. In August of 2021, Buck Atom’s Crash Pad gained acclaim when Airbnb.com included it on a list of “the quirkiest roadside curiosities to inspire your next trip.”
O’Connor said he and Babcock are friends. The success of Buck Atom’s Crash Pad made him realize he could do something similar with the home across the street from the Outsiders House Museum.
“This is not a money grab as much as an opportunity for Outsiders fans who are ‘deep cut’ to immerse themselves in this and also to stay a little longer in Tulsa,” O’Connor said. “I don’t know if you could have stayed here a year or two ago. I wouldn’t have felt good about it. The neighborhood has really come up.”
O’Connor said it took about six months to re-do the Airbnb home. He said he put a lot of money into it. Fencing, a new restroom (with a Buck Atom shower curtain) and overall refurbishment were among expenses.
“This room came out nice!” Tulsa car dealer and comic shop owner Chris Bourget said when touring the master bedroom. “This is cool.”
O’Connor, talking about the overall appearance of the home, said, “If it doesn’t look good, I don’t look good and Tulsa doesn’t look good.”
Does O’Connor think — or know — there is demand for an Outsiders-themed Airbnb?
“I know there’s a demand for this,” he said, citing pre-debut reaction.
The Outsiders House Museum “Greaser Hideout” Airbnb Facebook page has more than 600 followers. Potential guests immediately began messaging O’Connor, but he had to tell them to sit tight until the makeover was complete. He said rates to stay at the Greasers hideout will fluctuate.
“I want to make it high enough that miscreants won’t come here and do dirt,” he said. “And I also want to make it somewhat affordable for families. We can sleep six here comfortably. Three beds. All queens. If I’m not looking, you could probably get eight people here, if you had to.”
Guests can make a short commute to check out the museum if the Airbnb stay coincides with days and hours when the museum is open. For an upcharge, a visit to the museum can be arranged during “off” hours.
O’Connor is excited about the pending opening of the Airbnb, but he’s also nervous about turning over his new “baby” to renters. In addition to Outsiders memorabilia, the Airbnb is equipped with a television and DVD player (the shot-in-Tulsa movie “Tex” is among selections) and board games, plus a small book shelf. Among book selections is David Grann’s bestselling “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro came to Oklahoma in 2021 to film a “Killer of the Flower Moon” movie.
A wall in the kitchen has been signed by Howell and others with ties to “The Outsiders.” Why is a Jack White bobblehead among items atop the refrigerator? There’s a connection: White made a donation to help the Outsiders House Museum become reality. Now the Airbnb is almost ready to open its doors.
A whistle from a nearby train blew as O’Connor was showing off the new place. Consider it part of the “The Outsiders” theme.
“The train goes past here every half hour, if not sooner, and you will hear the train, which is also in the movie, so that’s great for fans,” he said, indicating that he wants to treat visitors to an authentic greaser experience.
“The park (from ‘The Outsiders’) is a block away,” he said. “The rumble field is a block away. The museum is across the street.”
Added O’Connor: “If you come here and you are disappointed, I don’t know how to make that kind of person happy.”
Asked if he was talking about the museum or Airbnb, he replied, “Either.”
“There is really cool stuff here that they can really get immersed, but, for me, it’s another reason to invite people to Oklahoma and invite them to Tulsa and show them how cool we are and show them how all the growth that is going on and show them Route 66. They are two or three miles from anything cool.”
O’Connor mentioned Leon Russell’s refurbished Church Studio, Cain’s Ballroom, BOK Center, Gathering Place, Circle Cinema, the Admiral Twin Drive-In, the under-construction Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture and other attractions.
“This is what I love about being in Tulsa right now because all of these dreams are being realized.”