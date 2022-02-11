'Greaser hideout' Airbnb opening soon near Outsiders House Museum

O’Connor, talking about the overall appearance of the home, said, “If it doesn’t look good, I don’t look good and Tulsa doesn’t look good.”

Does O’Connor think — or know — there is demand for an Outsiders-themed Airbnb?

“I know there’s a demand for this,” he said, citing pre-debut reaction.

The Outsiders House Museum “Greaser Hideout” Airbnb Facebook page has more than 600 followers. Potential guests immediately began messaging O’Connor, but he had to tell them to sit tight until the makeover was complete. He said rates to stay at the Greasers hideout will fluctuate.

“I want to make it high enough that miscreants won’t come here and do dirt,” he said. “And I also want to make it somewhat affordable for families. We can sleep six here comfortably. Three beds. All queens. If I’m not looking, you could probably get eight people here, if you had to.”

Guests can make a short commute to check out the museum if the Airbnb stay coincides with days and hours when the museum is open. For an upcharge, a visit to the museum can be arranged during “off” hours.