From cowboy to zombie fighter, Clu Gulager forged acting career worth remembering

Filmmaker George Romero introduced the “modern” zombie to moviegoers in the 1968 horror classic “Night of the Living Dead.”

Zombies became must-see TV when “The Walking Dead” arrived on AMC in 2010.

In between, a buzzworthy moment for zombies was 1985’s “Return of the Living Dead.”

A critically acclaimed horror comedy, “Return of the Living Dead” was the first flick to establish that zombies hungered specifically for brains. The cast included Clu Gulager.

“I killed 18 zombies, and then they came back and nuked me!” Gulager said during a 2017 interview with the Tulsa World.

In that interview, Gulager indicated he wasn’t keen to do the film.

“I thought I was kind of above that,” he recalled. “And it turned out, if I’m remembered at all, that’s what I will be remembered for.”

It’s the proper time to remember Gulager, but he should be remembered for more than his place in zombie history.

Gulager, a former Tulsa resident who was tapped for Western fare early in his acting career and gravitated to horror projects later in life, died Aug. 5. He was 93.

Born in Holdenville and raised in Muskogee and Tahlequah, Gulager starred in two Western TV series in the 1960s. He played Billy the Kid in “The Tall Man” and deputy Emmett Ryker in “The Virginian.”

Gulager made his motion picture debut alongside Ronald Reagan in 1964’s “The Killers.” Other film credits include “Winning” (with Paul Newman), “McQ” (with John Wayne) and “The Last Picture Show.”

Gulager’s real-life last picture show was 2019’s “Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.”

The film’s writer and director, longtime friend Quentin Tarantino, used Gulager in a bookstore scene in which the Oklahoman appears with Margot Robbie.

Before the film’s release, Gulager told the Tulsa World that Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the film “could have been me. I’ve lived that life, where he was a big star and now he’s on his way down, and that’s normal. That’s a way of life in my world, and I’ve accepted it.”

Performing was in Gulager’s blood. His father, John, was an actor before becoming a lawyer and judge. Will Rogers was a cousin on his father’s side of the family tree.

Gulager said during a GetTV interview that he didn’t take an interest in acting until he was in the Marine Corps.

“One day I was running, exercising on the back lot of Camp Pendleton,” he said. “Suddenly I said, ‘Hey, I think I want to act.’ I didn’t know what acting was, and I still don’t.”

Actually, Gulager had a teensy bit of acting experience before Camp Pendleton. He returned to Muskogee to receive a lifetime achievement award at the 2013 Bare Bones International Film Festival and recalled childhood acting experiences during an interview with the Muskogee Phoenix.

“I was a mouse king in the third grade, and Marion Bebb threw a shoe at me,” he said, also mentioning a school play when he was a high school junior: “All I remember was that I had to put up an ironing board and I couldn’t get the ironing board up and everyone laughed.”

Gulager attended Northeastern State University and Baylor after his Marine Corps experience. At Baylor, he met fellow theater student Miriam Byrd Nethery.

“Our first kiss was a stage kiss,” Nethery once told the Tulsa World. “I remember I blushed and giggled. We were married the following summer.”

They were wed for 51 years (she died in 2003) and raised two sons, John and Tom. The journey included an early move to New York, where Gulager did live television and theater before he joined the cast of the series “The Tall Man.”

“Do you know how they tested me?” Gulager said in the GetTV interview. “They were doing a series called ‘Cimarron City.’ After shooting one night, they put me by a bale of hay and interviewed me. I gave them my side smile, that I developed over the years for film, and answered the questions the way I thought the character would answer them — like Billy the Kid might answer them. And they took me on. I was authentic.”

Gulager said in a 2019 Tulsa World interview that it was easy for him to ride a pony and wear a hat. He was, after all, a cowboy from Oklahoma. He suggested in the GetTV interview that he rode horses as well as anyone except fellow Oklahoman Ben Johnson, a rodeo-champ-turned-actor who won an Oscar for his work in “The Last Picture Show.”

“There’s a scene (in ‘The Last Picture Show’) where we just look at each other while I’m chalking my (pool) cue,” Gulagar said. “It’s not bad being with an Academy Award winner.”

Gulager said this about working with Wayne in “McQ:” “John Wayne shot me in the (butt) and killed me. I don’t mind that because I admire John. I was so in awe of John Wayne when I worked with him.”

The horror film chapter of Gulager’s life kicked into gear after “Return of the Living Dead.” He appeared in installments of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Puppet Master” franchises, plus a trilogy of “Feast” movies directed by one of his sons.

Legacy? It goes way beyond a cult classic zombie flick. Gulager was the first TV contract player at Universal. He appeared in 50-plus TV series in addition to “The Tall Man” and “The Virginian” — everything from “Have Gun — Will Travel” to “Mod Squad” to lending his voice to a “Beavis and Butt-Head” episode. He was nominated for a Saturn Award (best supporting actor) for his work in the 1986 hunting-gone-wrong film “Hunter’s Blood.”

Gulager and his brood relocated from California to Tulsa in the 1980s before returning west. He taught acting workshops in both locales.

“The more I think about the loss of the legendary Clu Gulager, the more my heart breaks for the next generations of actors,” Tulsa born and raised actress Ana Berry said in a social media post.

“Will they know what a real actor really is — not in it for the glitz and glamor, but in it because they must do it. It’s their only way. Clu was that, the truest form of an actor who loved the art. He inspired many, including my father and myself to follow our hearts in the heartbreaking pursuit of acting. And though my dad and I never ‘made it big,’ we made it in Clu’s eyes because we learned from the best: him.”

Gulager screened his rare old films at the 2017 Tulsa Overground Film Festival and taught his “legendary” acting class, according to filmmaker and festival organizer Todd Lincoln. “People loved it,” he said.

Gulager doubled as a filmmaker. He directed 1969’s “A Day with the Boys,” which gained a Cannes Film Festival nomination for best short film.

In an interview with David Del Valle, Gulager said he acted on three Alfred Hitchcock shows and was thrown out of looping rooms by the revered filmmaker on multiple occasions. Gulager hoped to sneak in and learn from Hitchcock. Said Gulager: “I learned that he was very protective, very secretive, very argumentative and very hateful.”

Prior to the 2017 Tulsa Overground Film Festival, Gulager (modestly?) said he has never been a big deal.

“I was an actor. I worked more than most actors. I was very fortunate. Obviously, I enjoyed working, although it is very tough for me. Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I had a hard time with words — memorizing and remembering words.”

He nevertheless crafted a career worth remembering.

