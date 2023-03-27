A free screening of “Bill’s Thud: A Journey Home” will arrive 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Circle Cinema in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day. Leo Evans and Clark Wiens, Circle Cinema co-founder, will be in attendance for an introduction and a post-film Q&A.
Also, guests can see memorabilia from Oklahoma Vietnam veterans on display, courtesy of community partner Keith Myers’ Traveling Military Museum.
In the film, one man’s journey becomes the journey of all Vietnam veterans. A war that was tragic in so many ways is remembered by the soldiers that were forgotten, ignored and even ridiculed. The Red River Queen, the F-105 Thunder Chief, becomes the symbol for Vietnam Veterans to remember and tell their unique story as the plane is moved across the United States to become a monument for all Vietnam Veterans.