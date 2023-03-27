A free screening of “Bill’s Thud: A Journey Home” will arrive 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Circle Cinema in honor of Vietnam Veterans Day. Leo Evans and Clark Wiens, Circle Cinema co-founder, will be in attendance for an introduction and a post-film Q&A.

In the film, one man’s journey becomes the journey of all Vietnam veterans. A war that was tragic in so many ways is remembered by the soldiers that were forgotten, ignored and even ridiculed. The Red River Queen, the F-105 Thunder Chief, becomes the symbol for Vietnam Veterans to remember and tell their unique story as the plane is moved across the United States to become a monument for all Vietnam Veterans.