Circle Cinema’s free Indie Lens Pop-Up Series returns with a 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 screening of “Love in the Time of Fentanyl.”

The film delves into a supervised drug consumption site that gives hope to a marginalized community ravaged by the overdose crisis.

A post-screening panel discussion will include host/moderator Sydney Alison (Kendall-Whittier Main Street) and members of SHOTS (Stop Harm On Tulsa Streets), local experts in the field of addiction, treatment and harm reduction.

Cinema guests are invited to ask questions and engage with the panelists. The program includes sign language interpreting from TSHA and open captioning on the film.

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a free neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations.

For information, go to circlecinema.org.