Free kids summer movie series begins at Circle Cinema

Free weekly summer movies for kids are back at Circle Cinema in partnership with the Kendall Whittier Library.

The series starts with “Dolphin Tale” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 and continues with “Howl’s Moving Castle” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, “Sonic the Hedgehog” at 2 p.m. Tuesday July 12 and “Ponyo” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Admission is free for everyone. Kids will receive a coupon for a free popcorn, soft drink or candy. Additional concession items for kids will be on sale for $1 each. Kendall Whittier Library will also have free books for kids while supplies last.

The series is offered as a fun and inclusive indoor activity for kids, families and groups with schools and summer programs.

All films are rated G or PG and will play with Spanish subtitles on screen when possible.

Seating is limited and Circle Cinema recommends arriving early to get seats and concessions before showtime. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call Circle Cinema in advance at 918 585-3456 for best accommodations.

Summer Movie Series

June 28, 2 p.m: “Dolphin Tale”

While swimming free in the ocean, a young dolphin gets caught in a trap and severely damages her tail. Though she is rescued and transported to Clearwater Marine Hospital, her tail cannot be saved, and the prognosis is dire. What the dolphin, named Winter, needs is a miracle. She gets that miracle in the form of a marine biologist (Harry Connick Jr.), a prosthetics designer (Morgan Freeman) and a devoted boy (Nathan Gamble) who find a way to help Winter swim again.

July 5, 2 p.m. “Howl’s Moving Castle”

Sophie has an uneventful life at her late father’s hat shop, but all that changes when she befriends the wizard Howl, who lives in a magical flying castle. The evil Witch of Waste takes issue with their budding relationship and casts a spell on young Sophie, which ages her prematurely. Now Howl must use all his magical talents to battle the jealous hag and return Sophie to her former youth and beauty.

July 12, 2 p.m. “Sonic the Hedgehog”

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, meet the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

July 19, 2 p.m. “Ponyo”

During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo. Ponyo longs to become human, and as her friendship with Sosuke grows, she becomes more human-like. Ponyo’s father brings her back to their ocean kingdom, but so strong is Ponyo’s wish to live on the surface that she breaks free, and in the process, spills a collection of magical elixirs that endanger Sosuke’s village.

