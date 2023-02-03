Frank Grillo stars as Doc, a former special forces operative who resorts to extreme measures when his daughter is abducted, in Tulsa filmmaker John Swab’s newest movie, “Little Dixie.”

Shot in the Tulsa area and distributed by Paramount, “Little Dixie” arrived Friday, Feb. 3 and is showing at Circle Cinema.

Grillo took part in a phone chat with the Tulsa World in conjunction with the film’s release.

You may be a sweetheart, but you are a bad man every time I see you in a John Swab film.

"It’s why I love Swab. He’s unapologetic. He writes characters that are reminiscent of the characters I love from the ‘60s and ‘70s, and he does not shy away from most things a lot of filmmakers today are shying away from."

John Swab wrote this one with you in mind.

"Any time anybody thinks of me when they are writing something, I take it very seriously and as soon as I read it — you know, John gets me, and he understands what I love about making movies. It’s not for everyone. These movies aren’t for everyone. But I think he just did an extraordinary job with a little bit of time and even less money."

What do you love about Doc?

"I love that Doc is an unapologetic, non-sentimental, get-the-job-done kind of guy. He’s a guy who has had a past with death and killing and immorality. There is no sentiment in what he is doing, aside from when his daughter is in peril and, even then, he’s very pragmatic about it. And he knows what he can do and what he’s capable of. I love a guy who just doesn’t have to say very much."

You’ve spent a lot of time making movies in Tulsa.

"I love Tulsa, man. My buddy Jeremy Rosen, who produces these movies, he’s just about to buy a house there. Obviously, John lives there. And if I didn’t have kids here in L.A., there’s a part of me that would pull up ties here and buy a house in Tulsa and make that kind of my main living place. I dig it."

Swab drew inspiration from Charles Bronson movies for “Little Dixie,” and it seems like you have kind of a Charles Bronson feel. You take that as a compliment?

"I do, and it’s by design. I love Charlie Bronson, and I love what he represented as a man. I personally think, without getting political, that we have gotten away from a lot of that and a lot of guys like that. I kind of love living in that world. I really do. If he keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them."

Are there more collaborations with John Swab and Jeremy Rosen on the horizon?

"I think John and I, as long as we have breath in our bodies, we’ll be working together. It’s like whenever you see filmmakers and actors who have long relationships. It’s hard to come by. When you are that sympatico with another person, you just keep it going. And John and I plan on doing the same."