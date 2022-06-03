Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne appearing at Circle Cinema Film Festival

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips will make an appearance when “The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film” is shown as part of the Circle Cinema Film Festival.

The festival will launch Friday, July 15 as part of Circle Cinema’s 94th birthday celebration and will run through Sunday, July 17. Coyne and Blake Studdard, who co-directed “The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film” with Coyne, will be in attendance Saturday, July 16.

“The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film” highlights an uplifting music story during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coyne and Studdard will be guests at a screening and take part in a Q&A following the film. Showtimes and tickets will be available soon.

The festival will celebrate all things Circle Cinema by bringing the best independent art, music and film to Tulsa with a focus on supporting young, local filmmakers. A festival schedule and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks and posted online at CircleCinema.org/CCFF.

Submissions are open for short films from local filmmakers that will play in the “student shorts” and “Okie shorts” programs. Submissions are open through Friday, June 17. There is no submission or screening fee. Selected filmmakers will be notified by Thursday, June 30. For more information and to submit your film, visit CircleCinema.org/CCFF.

Additional festival films will include “Sheryl,” a new documentary about Sheryl Crowe directed by University of Oklahoma alum Amy Scott; “The Black Cowboy,” featuring scenes in Oklahoma and illuminating the often-overlooked people who contributed to the building of the ideal that is the American dream; and “War on the Diamond,” a documentary version of Mike Sowell’s book “The Pitch That Killed.”

A gallery exhibit from Tate Steinsiek will be on display during the festival. Tate is a Tulsa-based special effects prosthetics and conceptual artist who is known for his work on horror films and shows.

Sponsorship opportunities for the festival are available. For details, email Chuck@CircleCinema.org or call the business office at 918-585-3456.

