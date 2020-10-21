First look at Oklahoma native Ron Howard's film 'Hillbilly Elegy' features nearly unrecognizable Amy Adams and Glenn Close

OKLAHOMA CITY - The first trailer and photos of Oklahoma native Ron Howard's anticipated adaptation of "Hillbilly Elegy" were released today, and powerhouse performers Amy Adams and Glenn Close are nearly unrecognizable in them. (Fair warning: The trailer includes some strong language.)

As previously reported, the Duncan-born Oscar winner ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13") helmed the adaptation of J.D. Vance's acclaimed best-selling book "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." "The Shape of Water" co-writer Vanessa Taylor ("Game of Thrones") penned the script.

Last year, Netflix won what Deadline describes as the "red-hot auction" for the film version of "Hillbilly Elegy," with the streaming giant fully financing the film for $45 million.

Howard directed and produced "Hillbilly Elegy" with his Imagine Entertainment partner Brian Grazer and the company’s Karen Lunder. Julie Oh is executive producer.