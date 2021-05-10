'First look' arrives from shot-in-Oklahoma film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Apple released a "first look" image from Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," a film being shot in Oklahoma.

In the image, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are shown in a scene set in 1919 Oklahoma.

DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart in the film and Gladstone is Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with him.

The film is based on David Grann's best-selling novel of the same name and the cast includes Native actors.

A native of Montana, Lily Gladstone is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent. She made her film debut in Alex and Andrew Smith’s “Winter in the Blood,” and has recently appeared on Showtime’s “Billions” as well as Kelly Reichert’s features “Certain Women” and “First Cow.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons as well as Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and many others.