Fire in LIttle Africa documentary premiering at Circle Cinema

Almost exactly one year after the Fire in Little Africa debut album was released on the iconic Motown record label, the Tulsa hip-hop collective is releasing a documentary about the historic recording sessions where 50-plus artists gathered to collaborate on the 21-song opus.

“Fire in Little Africa: The Doc” will make its world premiere during a 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m special event Thursday, May 26 at Circle Cinema. The premiere will include a reception, film screening and Q&A with the directors.

Circle Cinema will host additional screenings throughout Memorial Day weekend and the film will be available for streaming on the Fire in Little Africa YouTube account beginning May 30.

Rappers, singers, producers, poets, musicians and visual artists in Oklahoma came together to create the Fire in Little Africa album in March of 2020. The intent was to bring the community together in the spirit of Black Wall Street to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

The documentary will allow the public to get a glimpse into recording sessions that took place at Skyline Mansion and the Greenwood Cultural Center. The film’s directors, Tulsa-based filmmakers Keith “Sneak the Poet” Daniels and Ben Lindsey, are excited for the world to get a peek behind the scenes.

“The recording sessions were special in a way that is difficult to put into words,” Lindsey said. “I’m excited that with this film everyone can experience the magic that happened that weekend; when a collaboration of artists turned into family, music turned into a voice and a legacy was created that will never be forgotten.”

So far, the film has been seen only at private screenings and film festivals. The film won Best Documentary Short at the Simply Indie Festival, was a finalist at Red Dirt Film Festival and won third place at Urban Media Makers Festival. The film received recognition as an official selection at the Roxbury International Film Festival, the San Diego Black Film Festival, the Baltimore International Black Film Festival and the African Film Festival Atlanta.

Daniels, a rapper and recording artist who appeared on the FILA album track “Creme of the Crop,” hopes the film will serve as an inspiration to other artists in Tulsa.

“With all the success the documentary has had on the festival circuit I’m excited that the people of Tulsa and the rest of the world finally get to see this film,” he said. “It is imperative as Tulsa artists that we continue to cultivate the creativity and community that built Black Wall Street and I hope people are inspired by all of the talented artists that have made Fire in Little Africa possible.”

After the documentary event, the celebration of FILA will continue at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave., where non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine will host its Select Showcase event featuring an all-FILA lineup. The event will begin at 9 p.m. with a DJ set by Dr. View and musical performances by Krisheena Saurez, Tea Rush, Hakeem Eli’Juwon and St. Domonick.

The ‘Fire in Little Africa’ album is available on all streaming services and can be purchased on vinyl at record stores or the Fire in Little Africa online store. It was in April of 2021 when an announcement came that the album had been picked up by the Motown/Black Forum record label.

