A future chapter in the legacy of “The Outsiders” will be a documentary about the Outsiders House in Tulsa.

Individuals who have already started work on the project and Danny O’Connor, founder and executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, were joined by invited guests for a short “sizzle reel” preview Thursday night at Circle Cinema. The event was held to enlist financial support for the documentary, which is expected to arrive in the fall of 2024.

The Outsiders House, located at 731 N. Saint Louis Ave., was used as a filming site when Francis Ford Coppola shot “The Outsiders” in Tulsa in 1982. The house was the home of the Curtis Brothers, played by C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze in the film. Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise and Emilio Estevez also were among “greaser” actors in the film, an adaption of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton’s pioneering young adult novel.

O’Connor, who soared to fame in the '90s as part of the music trio “House of Pain,” is a super fan of “The Outsiders” who bought the Outsiders House and oversaw its transformation to a museum. A recovered addict, O’Connor credits the Outsiders House with saving his life and giving him a purpose. He grew up on both coasts, but moved to Tulsa after purchasing the home.

Joseph Baldassare, an executive producer on the Outsiders House documentary, was joined at the Circle Cinema event by producer-director Tom Donahue and producer Ilan Arboleda (both of Creative Chaos Ventures Media Group), plus Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

Baldassare, explaining how the idea for the documentary came about, said he created an exhibit of photo stills from the 1967 D.A. Pennebaker documentary film about Bob Dylan’s concert tour of England. He traveled all over with the exhibit and was asked to bring it to Tulsa after the George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired the Bob Dylan Archives.

While here, he met Julie Watson, whom he called “the greatest connector in Tulsa.” Watson told Baldassare there was somebody he had to meet. That somebody was O’Connor.

“Danny told me what he was doing,” Baldassare said. “I was immediately intrigued. I went to the house. The house was in ruins. He was underway to bring it to a museum level.”

Baldassare asked O’Connor how Hinton felt about it all. O’Connor told him the author was totally on board with the project.

“I’m an avid reader, a voracious reader, and an avid book collector,” Baldassare said. “And S.E. Hinton is sort of the female J.D. Salinger, if you will. That’s how I have always looked at her — equally as private, although Susie is not nearly as reclusive. So I told Danny, ‘This is a documentary. And I know the guys to do it.’”

Baldassare had met Donahue and Arboleda through Deana Martin, a mutual friend and the daughter of Dean Martin. Among past projects shepherded by Donahue and Arboleda was the documentary “Dean Martin: King of Cool.”

Donahue was initially skeptical when Baldassare pitched the idea for an Outsiders House documentary, but he and Arboleda were sold after meeting O’Connor and experiencing Tulsa.

“We had no idea how cool Tulsa was,” Donahue told the Circle Cinema audience.

Work on the Outsiders House documentary started 4½ years ago and was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The eight-minute preview featured excerpts of interviews with O’Connor and Hinton.

“The reason I am so intrigued about this all is her book, ‘The Outsiders,’ is on every top 100 list of the great American novels that I have ever seen,” Baldassare said.

“Just like ‘Catcher in the Rye’ by J.D. Salinger, her book is required reading. Whether they have seen the movie or not, every young person has read this book. I thought, my gosh, the market for this must be amazing and it’s a market that nobody really puts their finger on.”

For more information about Creative Chaos films, go to creativechaosvmg.com. To inquire about investing in the Outsiders House documentary, email ilan@creativechaosvmg.com.

Previously, a mini-feature on the Outsiders House was an extra on "The Outsiders: The Complete Novel" 4K restoration. A video segment from that Kelly Kerr-shot video can be seen online with this story about the pending documentary.