Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, LeBron James team up for Netflix movie; actors sought

Midthunder Casting issued a casting call for Native American basketball players who will have speaking roles in “Rez Ball,” an upcoming Netflix film with a creative team that includes Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and producer and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Harjo, the showrunner of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” is listed as a co-writer on “Rez Ball.”

Male and female basketball players are being sought for the project. Candidates must be 18 or older by April 10, though there are exceptions. Acting experience is not necessary.

In August 2021, Netflix announced that Sydney Freeland, who has written and directed for "Reservation Dogs," is listed as writer-director of "Rez Ball."

The coming-of-age sports drama about Native American basketball will be produced by Wise Entertainment and The SpringHill Company, according to Netflix.

Inspired by Michael Powell’s critically acclaimed nonfiction sports novel "Canyon Dreams," as well as the New York Times articles that preceded it, "Rez Ball" explores the world of “reservation basketball” with its unique, lightning-quick pace that is rumored to have influenced top NBA teams and coaches throughout the years.

Described as "Friday Night Lights" meets "Hoosiers," the story follows the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from Chuska, New Mexico that must band together after losing their star player if they want to keep their quest for a state championship alive. It’s an all-American underdog story about Navajo kids and coaches told from the inside-out.

Production will take place in New Mexico including filming on reservations with the permission and support of the local sovereign tribal nations.

"Basketball on the Rez is like high school football in West Texas. It has a fanatical following that few sports can rival. I’m also excited to be working with Sterlin Harjo on this. He has brought so much insight, humor and heart to this story," Freeland stated in the Netflix announcement.

"This is a story that’s commonplace on Indian reservations all over the U.S., but most people aren’t even aware it exists. What we want to do is bring people into our world, to tell a story about the people and places we know, and what better way to do that than through a sports movie? We want to tell a story that is authentic to the place and people, told from the inside-out. We are so excited with the team we’ve assembled and can’t wait to bring this to the screen.”

Mauricio Mota of Wise Entertainment stated that he was "grateful to the strategic guidance and advice of the Native American community inside and outside of Hollywood, especially Jodi Archambault (Hunkpapa/Olgala Lakota, former Special Assistant to President Obama for Native American Affairs), Crystal Echo Hawk (Pawnee, CEO of IllumiNative), Bird Runningwater (Cheyenne/Mescalero Apache, Sundance Institute's Indigenous Program) and Notah Begay III (Navajo/San Felipe/Isleta, Stanford University, PGA Tour and philanthropist).

"It was through this community that we were connected with the extraordinary multi-hyphenates Sydney Freeland and Sterlin Harjo whom we spent the last several years developing the script with," Mota said. "We are so honored to be working with them and the brilliant team at The SpringHill Company. 'Rez Ball' aims to be a love letter to the contributions Native Americans have made to basketball and also a launchpad for Native talent both in front of and behind the camera, ready to make their mark in the industry. We want this to be a blueprint for how to balance excellent storytelling with impact and pipeline development.”

For information on casting opportunities, go to the Midthunder Casting Facebook page.