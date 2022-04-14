Filmmaker Brian Presley of Jenks talks about new film, 'Hostile Territory'

Filmmaker and former Jenks football player Brian Presley continues to call his own plays.

Presley is the writer, director and star of the western action-adventure “Hostile Territory,” which will be in theaters April 22 and will be available digitally and on demand April 26.

“I have adapted the football mindset to pretty much my way of life,” Presley said in a phone interview in advance of the film's release.

“For me and my journey in Hollywood, I have been in this business for 24 years and have kind of done a little bit of it all. I just think in life you better roll your sleeves up and create your own opportunities. Sometimes the ball bounces in your direction and you have a wave of good luck and good fortune. And sometimes you have got to roll your sleeves up and figure out that path. For me, it’s like a football game in the fourth quarter. You can have the perfectly scripted play but if everything breaks down, you’ve got to improvise in the moment and still keep the team moving forward. Moviemaking is very similar.”

Presley said you may have a scene written a certain way, but there have been times when it’s just not working and you scrap what’s on paper to adapt to whatever is happening in the moment. That includes allowing good actors to bring their ideas to the table.

Said Presley: “Moviemaking is a collaborative art form and, just like the game of football, there is no ‘I’ in team and you are as good as the people around you.”

Following are selected excerpts of the interview with Presley:

Brrrr

People who make movies with Presley are surely lobbying for a warm-weather location next time around. His last two movies — “The Great Alaskan Race” and “Hostile Territory” — were shot on snow-covered turf.

Presley said it was “definitely challenging” to shoot back-to-back movies in the winter. “I think the next one that we are getting up and going is going to be shot in the summer, so I figured we’ve got to get out of the snow. But it won’t be long until we get back in the snow because I have a couple of more snow projects.”

Orphan train

When Presley was mulling what story he wanted to pursue with this film, he knew he wanted to do something in the western genre. He said he came across the orphan train movement and was immediately enamored by what he discovered.

“What an amazing part of history,” he said. “There’s not been a lot of light shed on the subject. There’s a book out there that was a great book and gave different accounts from people who rode on the orphan trains.”

“Hostile Territory” is not specifically about orphan trains, but an orphan train moves the story along. Presley’s character is presumed dead, a casualty of the Civil War. Alive and kicking, the most important thing in his life is finding his “orphaned” children who were sent by orphan train to live with his oldest son.

Presley said it was a crazy time in history. Some orphan train kids found good homes and some were not as fortunate.

“I think the overall movement was a good one and was led with good efforts and good intentions, but foster care is a billion dollar problem and it still is,” he said. “So I can only imagine how challenging it was just with the limited resources and transportation resources and communication resources back then. I wanted to layer that in the backdrop as I built the story.”

To be a parent and not know where your children are is terrifying.

“The theme of the movie is there is no enemy or no mountain you wouldn’t cross to go save your children,” Presley said. “I think that’s something any parent can relate to.”

Bigger picture

The western genre is filled with steretypes, but Presley wanted to show in “Hostile Territory” that there is good and bad in all cultures and races.

“There’s good and evil in this world and what side of the fence are you on?” he said.

“It’s similar to what we deal with in today’s society. You look at our world today and you’ve got people invading and killing innocent people and you’ve got people fighting for peace.”

Family venture

Presley’s three children are in the cast.

Here’s what he was thinking when it was time to cast kid roles for the film: “OK, I’m shooting in the winter right after Christmas. It’s going to be cold. I want to have my own kids play my kids and have them there with me. Emma had been in the previous movie, but the other two really hadn’t had much experience.”

Presley needed other youths — tough kids — too, so he recruited nephews and players from a youth football team.

“I pulled about three or four families from my youth football team that I coach and we all went to Colorado,” he said. “They were all there for about three weeks. I just made it a fun event and they were all excited to go. Back when we shot it, their voices had not changed. They all had high voices. Now they are all talking deep.”

Matt McCoy

The cast includes Matt McCoy. Don’t assume it’s the Matt McCoy who played football at Jenks (and the University of Oklahoma). It’s actor Matt McCoy, whose body of work includes playing Lloyd Braun on “Seinfeld.”

“What’s funny is I still keep in touch with Matt McCoy who played at Jenks,” Presley said. “A couple times I thought I was calling Matt McCoy, the actor, because I have their numbers saved next to each other in my cell phone and I called Matt McCoy back in Tulsa. But Matt McCoy, the actor, was a absolute pleasure to work with. Great actor and just a seasoned pro. He came in and knocked it out of the park.”

Inspired by history

Presley’s two most recent films are rooted in real-life events. Ultimately, “Hostile Territory” (rated “R” for violence, but possessing elements for family viewing) is about finding peace and equality.

“You see our world today and it’s so divided,” he said. “Our country’s divided. We’re divided with not only your beliefs, whether they be religious beliefs to political beliefs to color of skin beliefs. So I wanted to the movie to have that message that we’re all better in his life if we all come together and seek peace and show people love and how can we leave this place better than it was when we first stepped foot on this earth.”

