Film about incarcerated moms part of free series at Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema’s free Indie Lens pop-up series will continue with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 screening of “Apart.”
About the film: Since the beginning of the war on drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has risen drastically. The majority are mothers. Three “unforgettable formerly incarcerated mothers,” jailed for drug-related charges, fight to overcome alienation -- and a society that labels them “felons” -- to readjust to life with their families.
A post-screening panel discussion will include host/moderator Gitzel Puente, Deidra Kirtley (Resonance Center For Women), Danielle Hovenga (New Hope Oklahoma), Rhonda Bear (She Brews) and Lovie Byrd (Operation Hope Prison Ministry).
Admission is free while seats last. Sign-language interpeting will be provided through a partnership with TSHA.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.