Film about incarcerated moms part of free series at Circle Cinema
Film about incarcerated moms part of free series at Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema's indie lens pop-up series continues with a film about formerly incarcerated mothers.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Circle Cinema’s free Indie Lens pop-up series will continue with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 screening of “Apart.”

About the film: Since the beginning of the war on drugs, the number of women in U.S. prisons has risen drastically. The majority are mothers. Three “unforgettable formerly incarcerated mothers,” jailed for drug-related charges, fight to overcome alienation -- and a society that labels them “felons” -- to readjust to life with their families.

A post-screening panel discussion will include host/moderator Gitzel Puente, Deidra Kirtley (Resonance Center For Women), Danielle Hovenga (New Hope Oklahoma), Rhonda Bear (She Brews) and Lovie Byrd (Operation Hope Prison Ministry).

Admission is free while seats last. Sign-language interpeting will be provided through a partnership with TSHA.

