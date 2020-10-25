Fangs on film: Who belongs on Mount Rushmore of Oklahoma horror actors?

It’s that time of the year to turn off the lights and turn on a scary movie.

Question for the Halloween season: Who should be on the Mount Rushmore of Oklahoma horror movie actors?

Let’s give this a shot — in the dark, of course.

Lon Chaney, Jr: Born in Oklahoma City, Chaney would deserve to be a hairy face on this Rushmore even if his only contribution to monster movies was his landmark portrayal of the title character in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.”

But Chaney was far from a one-howl wonder. He hit for the cycle as the only actor to portray the Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula and the Mummy in Universal creature features. Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi and Karloff (again) played the latter three characters in their first Universal appearances, but Chaney stepped into the roles in follow-up flicks in addition to repeatedly reprising his Larry Talbot/Wolf Man character.

Chaney continued to appear in monster flicks in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. He isn’t just on the Mount Rushmore of Oklahoma horror actors. He’s on the Mount Rushmore of horror actors, period.