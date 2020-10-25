Fangs on film: Who belongs on Mount Rushmore of Oklahoma horror actors?

It’s that time of the year to turn off the lights and turn on a scary movie.
Question for the Halloween season: Who should be on the Mount Rushmore of Oklahoma horror movie actors?
Let’s give this a shot — in the dark, of course.
Lon Chaney, Jr: Born in Oklahoma City, Chaney would deserve to be a hairy face on this Rushmore even if his only contribution to monster movies was his landmark portrayal of the title character in 1941’s “The Wolf Man.”
But Chaney was far from a one-howl wonder. He hit for the cycle as the only actor to portray the Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, Dracula and the Mummy in Universal creature features. Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi and Karloff (again) played the latter three characters in their first Universal appearances, but Chaney stepped into the roles in follow-up flicks in addition to repeatedly reprising his Larry Talbot/Wolf Man character.
Chaney continued to appear in monster flicks in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. He isn’t just on the Mount Rushmore of Oklahoma horror actors. He’s on the Mount Rushmore of horror actors, period.
We were blessed with Chaney’s body of work because of a desperate act by his father, also a legendary actor. Lil’ Lon was born prematurely in 1906. Attempts to resuscitate the stillborn child weren’t having the desired effect, so dad dipped the baby in Oklahoma City’s Belle Isle Lake. Cold water “shocked” Lon Jr. to life. Everybody wins.
Heather Langenkamp: Born and raised in Tulsa, Langenkamp earned her place in horror movie history by playing heroine Nancy Thompson in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” Langenkamp also appeared in “A Nightmore on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” and “Freddy vs. Jason” (in archival footage).
Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare” franchise, said Langenkamp’s beauty and youth and talent went a long way in supporting the success of the movies. He said Langenkamp provided a template for “the ultimate survivor girl, the strong survival girl that she is.”
Added Englund during an interview earlier this year: “Wes was very fortunate to have discovered her. She had been working before, but Wes really saw her potential as sort of an ‘everygirl.’”
Langenkamp’s resume includes another Craven film, 1989’s “Shocker” and more recent horror movies like 2012’s “The Butterfly Room,” 2016’s “Home” and the direct-to-video “Hellraiser: Judgment.”
Joan Crawford: Crawford was born in Texas and spent childhood years in Lawton. She’s considered a great actor, period, as evidenced by three Oscar nominations and a win for her work in “Mildred Pierce,” but she’s eligible for this list because she appeared in movies that gave people the willies. Chief among them is 1962’s “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” with Bette Davis. (She was supposed to reunite with Davis for “Hush ... Hush Sweet Charlotte” but that’s another story.)
One of Crawford’s earliest films was a 1927 horror flick “The Unknown,” which starred Lon Chaney, Sr., and was directed by Tod Browning of “Dracula” and “Freaks” fame.
In 1964, Crawford starred in “Strait-Jacket,” an axe murderer movie penned by “Psycho” writer Robert Bloch. The following year she was in “I Saw What You Did,” which presumably planted a seed for the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise in the 1990s.
In the twilight of her career, Crawford appeared in the British horror films “Berserk!” and “Trog” and she starred in “Night Gallery,” a 1969 TV movie that launched a Rod Serling-hosted horror anthology series of the same name.
Larry Drake: This last spot on Rushmore could have gone to a number of people, but let’s give it to Drake since that Dr. Giggles face would look great up there on the mount.
A Tulsa-born actor and Edison High School alum, Drake was the doctor you don’t want to encounter in the 1992 slasher flick “Dr. Giggles.” Drake also produced a memorable performance in a creepy 1981 TV movie “Dark Night of the Scarecrow.” He played the bad guy in 1990’s “Darkman” (sort of a cousin to a horror movie) and was hired to kill the monster in a 1996 TV movie “The Beast” (like “Jaws,” except the beastie is a giant squid).
Drake’s next-to-last film was the 2009 zombie flick “Dead Air.”
Other contendersVera Miles (born in Boise City): She was in “Psycho,” “Psycho II,” “The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms” and the 1984 slasher flick “The Initiation.”
Ben Johnson (born in Foraker): In addition to an Oscar-winning turn in “The Last Picture Show” and numerous cowboy movies, Johnson was in “Mighty Joe Young,” “The Town that Dreaded Sundown,” “The Swarm,” “The Savage Bees” and “Terror Train.”
Clu Gulager (born in Holdenville): Gulager said this during a past interview about his appearance in the 1985 zombie movie “Return of the Living Dead:” “I didn’t especially want to do it. I thought I was kind of above that. And it turned out, if I’m remembered at all, that’s what I will be remembered for.” Continued Gulager: “I killed 18 zombies and then they came back and nuked me!”
Gulager’s filmography includes three movies (all directed by his son) in “The Feast” franchise and sequels in the Elm Street, Puppet Master, Piranha and Children of the Corn franchises.
Robert Irby Clarke (born in Oklahoma City): Two of Clarke’s earliest movies were 1945’s “The Body Snatcher” (with Karloff and Lugosi) and “Bedlam” (with Karloff). He was all over movie screens when sci-fi became a craze in the 1950s. He appeared in “The Man from Planet X,” “The Incredible Petrified World,” “The Astounding She-Monster,” “The Hideous Sun Demon,” “Beyond the Time Barrier” and “Terror of the Bloodhunters.” He visited “Frankenstein Island” in the 1980s and completed his career with “The Naked Monster” in 2005.
John Ashley (raised in Tulsa): Ashley lost out to Michael Landon for the lead role in “I Was A Teenage Werewolf,” but he earned leads in “Frankenstein’s Daughter” and “The Eye Creatures.” He appeared in a series of horror movies filmed in the Philippines, including “Brides of Blood,” “The Mad Doctor of Blood Island,” “Beast of Blood” and “Beast of the Yellow Night.”
Jason London (raised in Oklahoma and Texas): Maybe you know him from “Dazed and Confused,” but he’s been in “Blood Ties,” “The Rage: Carrie II,” “Dracula II,” “Dracula III,” the fourth and fifth installments of the “Prophecy” movies and an assortment of other movies from the horror genre.
Also considered: Claudia Bryar (“I Was a Teenage Frankenstein,” “Psycho II,” “Psycho III”); Ryan Merriman (“The Ring 2,” “Halloween Resurrection,” “Final Destination 3,” “Attack of the 50-foot Cheerleader.”); Margaret Avery (“Terror at Red Wolf Inn,” “Something Evil”); Irene Miracle (“Night Train Murders,” “Inferno,” “Puppet Master,” “Watchers II”); Don Porter (“Night Monster,” “She Wolf of London”); Mark Holton (“Leprechaun,” “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Leprechaun Returns)”); Candy Clark (“Cat’s Eye,” “The Blob (remake),” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”).
Three bonus shout-outsSingers who have been in monster flicks? Reba McEntire was in “Tremors” and Hoyt Axton was in “Gremlins.”
Will Rogers played Ichabod Crane in 1922’s “The Headless Horseman.”
Olympian Jim Thorpe was uncredited in “King Kong” and he was in the cast of “The Vampire’s Ghost.”
Oklahoma's horror movie Mount Rushmore
Halloween in Tulsa, from pumpkin patches to scary houses
Hornsby hosting ONEOK Field event
Livesay
Gilcrease Museum
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Town Farms
Annabelle’s Fun Farm
Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross
HallowZOOeen
HallowMarine
The Patch
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
OK Asylum
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail
Psycho Path
Pleasant Valley Farms
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Halloween Night at the Museum
First United Methodist Church of Owasso Pumpkin Patch
A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.
Journalism worth your time and money
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!