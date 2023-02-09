‘Fancy Dance” + Sundance = victory for the Cherokee Nation Film Office.

An Erica Tremblay film shot on the Cherokee Nation Reservation, “Fancy Dance,” made its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was a finalist in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

It was a victory, assured Cherokee Film’s senior director.

“We knew it was going to be a success,” Jennifer Loren said after returning from the festival. “We had a pretty good feeling. That film, everything about it supports the mission of the Cherokee Film Office. It was a great fit.”

Besides being a great fit, “Fancy Dance’ was a visible and high-profile first step for the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive program.

Early last year, the Cherokee Nation Film Office became the first tribal film commission to offer an annual $1 million film incentive for productions filmed within tribal boundaries. In a post-Sundance news release, “Fancy Dance” was called the first recipient of the incentive, though other incentive-linked projects have been completed.

“(‘Fancy Dance’) is the first to get a check, to get the cash rebate,” Loren said. “There were several projects that were kind of the first wave, but they were the first ones to turn in the ledgers and everything to get their rebate.”

Tremblay, who co-wrote and directed “Fancy Dance,” said this in a news release: “We are so grateful to the Cherokee Nation Film Office. They have supported ‘Fancy Dance’ at every step along the way, and they remain committed to helping our film succeed.”

An interview request was pitched to Tremblay through a public relations firm. A representative said Tremblay’s team would like to revisit “Fancy Dance” when the film has distribution and a confirmed release date.

More Cherokee Nation Film Incentive-backed endeavors are on the way. Loren said four projects pre-approved for the incentive are in the queue to be filmed in 2023. Among them is Andrew Troy’s historical feature “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear.”

“They are looking at, early this spring, filming in Cherokee Nation,” Loren said. “They are going to film some in Nebraska and some here in the Cherokee Nation.”

Speaking about not one picture, but rather the big picture, Loren referenced thinking outside the box and said, “We are doing things in Indian country that have never been done before, and we are inventing a lot of wheels.”

Indicating it is complicated to make Native film in Hollywood, Loren said Cherokee Film is trying to make a space and hub for Indigenous storytelling through film and television “and doing it in ways that haven’t been done before. But, also, at the same time, we are not saying it’s just for Natives. We want to help the industry and build the industry here for non-Natives and local film and ad agencies or whoever else we can help along the way.”

Loren answered additional questions related to Cherokee Film in a recent interview.

What was it like at Sundance?

“It was the coldest Sundance on record, I believe. People were ready to be at Sundance in person. There was a lot of excitement, and there were more Indigenous projects in Sundance this year than there have been before, so the excitement surrounding Native film was palpable and everyone was very supportive. It was a good time.”

“Fancy Dance” enhanced the profile — or increased the exposure — of Cherokee Film?

“Absolutely. In years past, when we have gone to Sundance, I remember my voice getting hoarse from having so many meetings and so many conversations where I had to start from the beginning and I had to tell people what Cherokee Film is and where we came from and why we started. This was the first Sundance where, when we arrived, people already knew all of that, so I didn’t have to start from the beginning. That was really refreshing to know that we had name recognition already when we got to Sundance and people were actually thanking us for the work we are doing and talking about how needed it was and asking how they can help and partner. ... Being there with ‘Fancy Dance’ was helpful for Cherokee Film because it shows we are doing impactful work and seeing success, and Native films are seeing success because of it.”

You must be pleased with how things are going?

“We are thrilled with how things are going, and we hope that it continues going this well. We have gotten more applications than we have been able to approve with our million dollar cash rebate, but the ones that we have selected have had a big impact in the ways that we wanted them to — hiring Native Americans below the line and above the line, which was certainly the case for ‘Fancy Dance.’ That is such a good case study because they were able to get rebated on those above-the-line jobs as well as below the line, which is a huge goal for Cherokee Film to really increase those numbers above the line, so it’s not necessarily it’s the crew that is coming in and getting a day rate. It’s the writers and the producers and all of those people.”

I was exploring the Cherokee Film online site and, in the locations section, it’s amazing that we have all these different types of locations and settings to choose from in one area.

“Producers are surprised by that, and they love it when they get here. Our website, with all those locations, has been really a useful tool. We continue to surprise people all the time with the different locations that we offer. But we are in a really strong place as far as having diverse locations for film and television. And, if we don’t have the location, we can build it in our soundstage.” (Editor’s note: The Cherokee Film Studios, Owasso campus, is blessed with a soundstage. The 27,000-square-foot facility sits on more than four acres.)

Is the soundstage getting much use?

“We use it quite often for internal Cherokee Nation projects. So far we have used it for four external projects, but we hope to use it even more to help boost the industry here. We are thinking we will start marketing the facility later this fiscal year, and I think the floodgates are going to open at that point. We are also looking at doing some interesting partnerships to use the soundstage as a tool for increasing the presence of Native Americans in film and television, which is our mission. I am really excited about what’s to come.

“’Land of Gold’ (which debuted at Tribeca) was the first one to use our soundstage, and that was a beautiful film. They used it for their driving scenes, which was just a very good use of our soundstage and the technology that’s in there. But then we also have had others. There is a film called ‘Possessions’ that used the soundstage. They built a four-room apartment practical set in there last year and are in post-production right now.”

For more information on the Cherokee Nation Film Office, go cherokee.film.