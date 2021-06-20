Fairfax connection to 'Killers of the Flower Moon' could lead to Reign of Terror Memorial

Ideally, moviegoers will leave cinemas armed with a general knowledge of what took place and where. The Conners trust that Scorsese will make a historically accurate film.

In the meanwhile?

“We want to try to make it clear to people that, while other murders happened throughout the reservation and the county, the story that is being made into a movie is about Osages who lived right here in Fairfax,” Joe said.

The Conners, asked why spreading this message is important to them, spoke about authenticity.

“The truth is the truth is the truth,” Carol said, noting that it would be ridiculous to say the Tulsa Race Massacre happened somewhere other than north Tulsa.

Carol said many descendants of people who lost their lives in “Killers of the Flower Moon” live in Fairfax. She said they have learned to live with what happened. Maybe they have even figured out a way to make peace with it.

But, since people in Fairfax suffered from the events of 100 years ago, the Conners contend it would be disappointing if Fairfax was excluded from reaping movie-related benefits.