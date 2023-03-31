That period of American history when everybody was kung fu fighting? It started 50 years ago this month.

“Everybody was kung fu fighting” (sing, if you want) is the opening salvo in the Carl Douglas single “Kung Fu Fighting,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in December of 1974.

But the kung fu craze in the U.S. was jump-started by the release of the martial arts film “Five Fingers of Death” in March of 1973.

Bearing a different title (“King Boxer”), the movie had been released in Hong Kong in 1972. When the film joined the “now showing” club here, Americans hustled to theaters for a taste.

On March 28, 1973, “Five Fingers of Death,” starring Lo Lieh, displaced “The Poseidon Adventure“ (moviegoers loved disaster flicks then) as the No. 1 motion picture in all the land.

Then, after “Cabaret” spent two weeks at No. 1, “Five Fingers of Death“ returned to the box office throne for another stay.

Money talks.

Imagine, probably, this conversation:

“Did you see how much dough that kung fu film made?”

“Sure did. Let’s show more.”

Cue the avalanche.

By mid-May, the top three movies at the U.S. box office were all Hong Kong martial arts films.

Nine different films in the genre spent at least one week atop the U.S. box office in 1973 — and that’s not counting “Billy Jack.” A 1971 film about a half-Native hapkido martial arts practitioner, “Billy Jack” was reissued in ‘73 and spent three weeks at No. 1.

So, yes, everybody was kung fu fighting — or at least going to theaters to watch others (often Bruce Lee) do the fighting. Lee starred in three of the martial arts movies that spent a least a week at No. 1 in 1973, including “Enter the Dragon,” the final film he completed before his death at age 32. (Son Brandon Lee died 30 years ago — March 31, 1993 — at age 28.)

Bruce Lee posthumously conquered the box office in 1974 when “Return of the Dragon” was released in the U.S. and went to No. 1 in its third week. The film’s title was “The Way of the Dragon“ when it was originally released overseas in 1972. Bruce Lee’s nemesis in the film was an Oklahoman.

Chuck Norris, a martial arts champ born in Ryan, Okla., had appeared only as an uncredited extra in the Dean Martin spy film “The Wrecking Crew“ before being asked by Bruce Lee to be in “The Way of the Dragon.”

Before Norris became a star in his own right, he appeared (by way of illustration) on the cover and was an interview subject in the 20th issue of Deadly Hands of Kung Fu, a magazine Marvel Comics published during the era when pop culture was equipped with (just like G.I. Joe) a kung fu grip. Interesting topic in the Norris magazine interview: There was speculation he might climb in the ring against Muhammad Ali. Maybe we missed the best fight we never saw?

For accuracy’s sake, kung fu on American movie screens and TV screens pre-dated 1973. Bruce Lee starred as Kato alongside Van Williams in “The Green Hornet,” a television series that aired during the 1966-67 season. He also appeared as a martial arts instructor in four episodes of the 1971-72 series “Longstreet“ starring James Franciscus.

Television viewers in China considered “The Green Hornet” the Kato show. Bruce Lee’s popularity from that series led to him being coveted for film work in Hong Kong — and those were the films that eventually made him a star in the U.S.

Beginning in 1972, David Carradine played the lead role in the series “Kung Fu,” which lasted for three seasons and is credited for leading Marvel Comics into the kung fu market.

Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu debuted in a 1973 issue of the comic series Special Marvel Edition and graduated to his own title that endured from 1974 to 1983. The Marvel character Iron Fist premiered the following year, as did the magazine Deadly Hands of Kung Fu. The first issue of Deadly Hands of Kung Fu featured a Lee illustration by legendary artist Neal Adams, an article about the series “Kung Fu” and a review of the film that started it all, “Five Fingers of Death.” Rival DC Comics could be accused of being behind the curve (the comic series Richard Dragon, Kung-Fu Fighter debuted in 1975) or ahead of the curve (Karate Kid was introduced in a 1966 issue of Adventure Comics).

Saturday morning cartoons joined the fray with “Hong Kong Phooey“ in the fall of 1974 and, almost simultaneously, the song “Kung Fu Fighting” was released.

The song was hurriedly recorded to become the B side of a record. The B side became the A side after a Pye Records executive listened to both songs. “Kung Fu Fighting” initially struggled to gain airplay, but more than 11 million copies have been sold. The song was a track on “Kung Fu Fighting and Other Great Love Songs,” an album that reached No. 1 on the U.S. soul chart and No. 37 on the Billboard 200.

A follow-up single, “Dance the Kung Fu,” was the only other track on the album with a connection to Kung Fu. It didn’t have quite the same kick.