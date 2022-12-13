Entertainment in 2022: Tulsa enhances status as music destination, gains TV spotlight

Moreso than ever before, Tulsa became a destination town for music lovers in 2022. The Bob Dylan Center and refurbished Church Studio opened to the public in the first half of the year.

In the second half of 2022, Tulsa became perhaps more visible on television than ever before, thanks to the debut of the series “Tulsa King” and the second season of the critically adored series “Reservation Dogs” from co-creator Sterlin Harjo of Tulsa.

All of the above were included in our list of the area’s biggest arts and entertainment events in 2022. Which of these did you sample?

Bob Dylan Center debuts

Tulsa gained a new attraction with global appeal when the Bob Dylan Center opened in May.

Located a few steps away from a sister attraction, the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center is the official home of the Bob Dylan Archives, a treasure trove of more than 100,000 objects accumulated by Dylan and others. The George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased the Bob Dylan Archives in 2016.

In its first six months, the Bob Dylan Center has welcomed 23,000-plus visitors from all 50 states (plus Washington, D.C.) and 17 countries.

Among notable visitors: John Mulaney (comedian, actor), Chris Hillman (The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers), Henry Rollins (Black Flag, Rollins Band), Bonnie Raitt (musician), Mavis Staples (musician), Elvis Costello (musician), Patti Smith (musician), George Saunders (Booker Prize-winning author), Penn Jillette (magician), Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), John Doe (the band X) and Denise Crosby (actress).

Dylan performed at Tulsa Theater two weeks before the Bob Dylan Center opened. The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys performed at Tulsa Theater after releasing a Guthrie-inspired acoustic album (“This Machine Still Kills Fascists”) in September. The album was recorded at Church Studio, which is next on this list.

Church Studio gets new life

On March 1, 1972, Tulsa-raised music superstar Leon Russell put his name on the deed for a church at 304 S. Trenton Avenue. The church was transformed into Church Studio, which became a hangout and workshop not only for artists in Russell’s Shelter Records stable but for musicians from all over the world.

On March 1, 2022, a grand opening period began for “new” Church Studio. Owner Teresa Knox spearheaded a major restoration of the historic venue. A statue of Russell greets visitors on the east side of Church Studio, now a go-to spot for musicians and music fans who visit Tulsa.

By November, Church Studio had welcomed 11,000 guests, including 4,000 who showed up during a hectic grand opening week.

Tulsa added a new performance site when Church Studio re-opened its doors. Church Studio has hosted intimate “legacy series” concerts featuring Bill Champlin, Kenny Loggins, George Thorogood, Taj Mahal, Jimmy Webb, Air Supply, John Ford Coley and others.

‘Reservation Dogs’ premiere

Many people love the television series “Reservation Dogs.” The New York Times called it the best thing on television in 2022. Writers from Variety and Rolling Stone ranked it as the year’s best TV series.

It’s accurate to say Oklahomans and Indigenous people especially dig “Reservation Dogs.” That was evident when a season two premiere of “Reservation Dogs” was celebrated in July at the Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

Fans crowded near a red carpet to catch glimpses of “Reservation Dogs” actors and creatives. Then they packed the Cove for a first taste of season two.

“This is dope,” writer Chad Charlie said, talking about the red carpet crowd. “I think it’s dope because it shows the amount of people that are proud and are proud to see themselves on television. I love it. I love to be able to be a part of something that is iconic for our own people and our own community. Our people just want to feel loved. Our people want to feel represented, and I feel like this show has been doing that. It is creating a certain amount of representation that everyone can be proud of.”

“Reservation Dogs,” shot primarily in Okmulgee, features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, including Harjo, who was the featured speaker during a University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture Series event in October.

‘Tulsa King’ begins

Sylvester Stallone is starring in a television series for the first time, and “Tulsa King” is set in Tulsa.

Filming began locally for “Tulsa King” in March. Stallone attracted the attention of onlookers and photographers when scenes were shot at Tulsa International Airport as well as Center of the Universe and other downtown Tulsa locations.

The premise of the series? Stallone is Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who becomes a free man after a 25-year prison stay. Manfredi expects to be rewarded for his loyalty (read: silence) and is surprised to learn that reward is a directive to start anew in an Oklahoma town where he has no connections.

Season one of “Tulsa King” was shot primarily in Oklahoma City. The series debuted in November and has already gained a thumbs-up for a second season.

“Tulsa King” comes courtesy of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

BOK Center roars back

For the first time since 2019, BOK Center hosted a full year’s slate of shows in 2022. The concert calendars in 2020 and 2021 were abbreviated due to the pandemic.

The return to normalcy included the busiest two weeks in BOK Center history. Between Thursday, March 16 and Saturday, March 26, the venue hosted 10 events in 13 days, including sold-out concerts featuring Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg/Ice Cube (an initial show sold out so quickly that a second show was added).

The Eagles, the first group ever to play at BOK Center, made a return appearance in May. Carrie Underwood revisited her home state for a concert on Halloween.

Among other BOK Center performers in 2022: Jeff Dunham, Tool, Eric Church, Slipknot, Megadeth, Brooks & Dunn, Jack White, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly, Jason Aldean, One Republic, Poison, Bill Burr, Michael Buble, Iron Maiden, the Scorpions, Thomas Rhett, Post Malone, Rod Wave and Cody Johnson.

Heads up: Bruce Springsteen is coming in 2023.

Turnpike Troubadours reunion embraced

The Turnpike Troubadours had been on indefinite hiatus before returning to the touring world with two shows at Cain’s Ballroom in April. The embrace that followed was more like a group hug — a really big group hug.

Cain’s Ballroom had more than 70,000 users log in to pursue Turnpike Troubadours tickets. Asked if the shows sold out immediately, Chad Rodgers of Cain’s responded with this: “Quicker than immediately.”

Ticket sites crashed when fans tried to snare tickets for Turnpike Troubadours shows at other venues.

On Nov. 11, the Turnpike Troubadours were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame with Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair (posthumously) at the Muskogee Civic Center.

Festival lineup grows

All your favorite music festivals were in full bloom in 2022. Calf Fry. Woodyfest. Rocklahoma. Born & Raised.

And a newcomer joined the festival roster.

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton headlined Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta festival in June at Henryetta’s Nichols Park. Proceeds were earmarked for educational and community initiatives in Aikman’s hometown.

Rocklahoma, formerly a Memorial Day weekend event, was held on Labor Day weekend for the second consecutive year.

Frida Kahlo debuts

Big news arrived in the arts world when Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s paintings were shown for the first time in Tulsa.

“Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera & Mexican Modernism” opened July 6 at the Philbrook Museum of Art on what would have been Kahlo’s 115th birthday. The exhibit included seven of Kahlo’s self-portraits, including “Diego on my Mind” from 1943.

On display were works by Kahlo’s husband, Diego Rivera, and some of their contemporaries. In addition to paintings, the exhibit included drawings, prints, clothing and more than 100 photographs.

Do it for Johnny, again

Actor Ralph Macchio will forever have a link to Tulsa because he played greaser Johnny Cade in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders,” which was shot in Tulsa in 1982.

Forty years later, in October 2022, Macchio returned to Tulsa for a stop on his book tour and was joined by “The Outsiders” author S.E. Hinton for an event at her alma mater, Will Rogers High School.

Presented by Magic City Books, Macchio’s return attracted a sold-out crowd. His memoir is titled “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me.”