Elvis Presley concert film returning to theaters in 50th anniversary year

Elvis is back in the building.
The 1970 documentary concert film “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is” is returning to cinemas across North America for a 50th anniversary limited run from Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 3-6.
Participating metro area theaters include Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive; AMC Southroads 20, 4923 E. 41st St.; and Starworld 20, 10301 S. Memorial Drive.
Tickets can be purchased at ElvisThatsTheWayItIs.com.
In July 1970 in Las Vegas, Presley staged a return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke box-office records and re-energized his career following a period of making scripted movies.
Finding victories: Tulsans express gratitude in 2020
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!