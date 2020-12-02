 Skip to main content
Elvis Presley concert film returning to theaters in 50th anniversary year

Elvis Presley concert film returning to theaters in 50th anniversary year

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley performs in 1972.

 AP file

Elvis is back in the building.

The 1970 documentary concert film “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is” is returning to cinemas across North America for a 50th anniversary limited run from Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 3-6.

Participating metro area theaters include Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive; AMC Southroads 20, 4923 E. 41st St.; and Starworld 20, 10301 S. Memorial Drive.

Tickets can be purchased at ElvisThatsTheWayItIs.com.

In July 1970 in Las Vegas, Presley staged a return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke box-office records and re-energized his career following a period of making scripted movies.

