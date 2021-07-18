Dream palaces: New book tells the history of Tulsa's movie theaters

The book draws from the Tulsa Historical Society’s archives — it includes more than 200 images — as well as contributions from Tulsans who shared their photographs and, more importantly, their memories of patronizing, or working at, the city’s movie houses.

One of those stories concerns that pipe organ at the Orpheum. During the theater’s final days (it closed in 1970), former Tulsan Dennis Scott worked there as an assistant manager. Scott was also an organist and took every opportunity to play the theater’s organ.

“One day he was coming back from a lunch break and saw these two men moving the organ console out of the theater,” Clem said. “He asked them what they were doing, and they said they knew the theater was closing and they had bought the organ.”

Thirty years later, Scott, who was living in Chicago, came across a notice in a magazine that someone in Texas was wanting to sell an organ console that had “once been in a movie theater in Tulsa.”

“It turns out,” Clem said, “the man who placed the ad was the son of the man who bought it, who was helping his dad load it into their truck that day in 1970. When Dennis contacted him and told the story, he said if Dennis would come to Texas, he’d just give him the console. So the Orpheum’s organ console is now in Chicago.”