Details announced for Circle Cinema, Outsiders House Museum screenings of restored version of 'The Outsiders'

Circle Cinema announced details of a partnership with The Outsiders House Museum to bring the theatrical debut of a 4K restoration of “The Outsiders The Complete Novel” to Tulsa.

Based on the 1967 novel by Tulsan S.E. Hinton, the definitive cut of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film adaptation will be seen in “stunning detail” on Circle Cinema’s new 4K projector, according to a news release.

The film will show at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Tickets are on sale at CircleCinema.org.

Each screening will include a special pre-film themed reception. A socs’ social will begin at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 and a greasers’ gathering will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 29. Tickets for either date are $30 for Circle Cinema members and $35 general admission.

Tickets will include an exclusive “Stay Gold”-branded journal, a dedication of a plaque recognizing Circle Cinema as a location in the movie, an introduction by Danny O’Connor of The Outsiders House Museum, a short film about the museum, a coupon for half-off museum admission and post-film Q&A with special guest librarian Jo Ellen Misakian (live on Sunday, Sept. 26; recorded playback Wednesday, Sept. 29).