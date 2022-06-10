deadCenter Film Festival returns to OKC

The 22nd annual deadCenter Film Festival returns to being an in-person event this weekend in Oklahoma City, featuring more than 170 independent short and feature-length films, many of them by Oklahoma filmmakers.

The festival runs through Sunday, June 12, and includes panel discussions, workshops and film showings throughout the Oklahoma City area.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office is one of the presenting partners for this year’s festival, which will feature a series of films by and about Indigenous people.

Among those films will be the Oklahoma premiere of “￼: Signature: The Cherokee Speakers Roll” at the First Americans Museum. Immediately following the film, Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content, will join Tava Sofsky, director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, for an in-depth conversation discussing film-making in Oklahoma and how Cherokee Nation continues to contribute to the state’s rapidly growing industry.

Loren will also receive the 2022 Oklahoma Film ICON Award during the festival, in honor of her work in “advancing Indigenous voices and Oklahoma film at large,” said Cacky Poarch, interim executive director of deadCenter Film. “Her presence and leadership within the industry inspire creativity and share cultural expression that is vital to what makes Oklahoma film so unique.”

Former Tulsa World photographer Kelly Kerr will have two short films shown during the festival: “Greenwood Here and Now,” about the Tulsa neighborhood 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre; and “Old House New Home,” about Danny Boy O’Connor’s work to preserve the Outsiders House, which was a pivotal part of the 1983 film adaptation of S. E. Hinton’s classic novel.

Other films with ties to northeast Oklahoma include:

“Abundance,” a documentary short film about Quapaw Nation citizens Mitch Albright and Michelle Bowden, who are leading their community’s food sovereignty initiatives.

“￼ (What They’ve Been Taught),” a short documentary by Tulsa Artist Fellow Brit Hensel that explores expressions of reciprocity in the Cherokee world, brought to life through a story told by an elder and first language speaker.

“Seeds of Greenwood,” which follows the development of Thunder Fellows, an after-school program that provides Black high school students with opportunities in sports, entertainment and technology through a curriculum based in data and analytics. This film — the fifth production from OKC Thunder Films to have its world premiere during deadCenter — will be shown at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema June 17-19.

Passes for the weekend are $175. Virtual screenings are also available. For a complete schedule and more information: deadcenterfilm.org.

