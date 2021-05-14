De Niro injured while in Oklahoma for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Michael Noble Jr., the Tulsa World’s newest staff photographer, was just 2 when “Twister” was released. He fell in love with “Twister” after randomly seeing it on television. He began renting a VHS tape of the film — same store, same tape — over and over again.

Watch Now - 'Twister' at 25: Let's go for a spin with stories about Wakita and storm chaser vehicle from shot-in-Oklahoma movie