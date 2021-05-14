 Skip to main content
De Niro injured while in Oklahoma for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Fairfax Filming

Robert De Niro is seen in Fairfax on the set for filming of the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon."

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro sustained a leg injury while in Oklahoma for shooting of the “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to Deadline, which said the accident will not affect filming of the Martin Scorsese motion picture.

Deadline reported that De Niro is receiving treatment in New York for a quadriceps injury he suffered while at his on-location home in Oklahoma.

De Niro was photographed this week at an outdoor filming location in Fairfax. Deadline reported that he isn’t scheduled to shoot again for three weeks.

Twister museum prepares for 25th anniversary event May 15

