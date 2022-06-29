'Daughter of a Lost Bird' documentary coming to Circle Cinema

“Daughter of a Lost Bird” explores ethics surrounding Native American adoption via a singular story as an entry point into a more complicated national issue: In many ways, Kendra Potter is a perfect example of cultural assimilation, a modern representation of the painful phrase, “kill the Indian, save the man.” She is a thriving woman who grew up in a loving, upper middle-class white family, and feels no significant loss with the absence of Native American culture or family in her life. And yet, as a Blackfeet/Salish woman, director BSwaney could not imagine that Kendra could be content or complete without understanding her heritage. Together, they embark on a seven-year year journey of discovery.