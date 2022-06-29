'Daughter of a Lost Bird' documentary coming to Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema and Tulsa Artist Fellowship are presenting the award-winning documentary “Daughter of a Lost Bird” Thursday, July 7 with a reception, a filmmaker Q&A and a live violin performance.
The event is part of the Native Spotlight Series, sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation, which showcases the diverse variety of the Native American and indigenous experience through film.
The evening begins with a 6:30 p.m. reception featuring food from renowned Cherokee chef Nico Albert. The film plays at 7:30 p.m. and includes a Q&A with Kendra Mylnechuk Potter (protagonist/producer), Brooke Swaney (director) and a live violin performance by Laura Ortman (composer). Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org.
“Daughter of a Lost Bird” explores ethics surrounding Native American adoption via a singular story as an entry point into a more complicated national issue: In many ways, Kendra Potter is a perfect example of cultural assimilation, a modern representation of the painful phrase, “kill the Indian, save the man.” She is a thriving woman who grew up in a loving, upper middle-class white family, and feels no significant loss with the absence of Native American culture or family in her life. And yet, as a Blackfeet/Salish woman, director BSwaney could not imagine that Kendra could be content or complete without understanding her heritage. Together, they embark on a seven-year year journey of discovery.