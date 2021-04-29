Darth Maul actor among guests at OKC's Pop Culture Con

Ray Park, who brought Darth Maul to life in the “Star Wars” franchise, will be among celebrity guests at OKC’s Pop Culture Con, scheduled Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 at Oklahoma City’s Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2101 S. Meridian Ave. Park will be a Saturday-only guest.

Also among guests are Power Rangers Catherine Sutherland and Nakia Burrise, Aaron Schwartz and Shaun Weiss of “The Mighty Ducks,” Marty York of “The Sandlot” and Nichole Brown of “Cobra Kai.”

For tickets and information, go to horrorconokc.com or the Oklahoma City’s Pop Culture Con Facebook page. A weekend pass is $30. VIP weekend passes are sold out. Saturday-only admission is $20 and Sunday-only admission is $10. Kids 12-under are free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include cosplay contests, gaming, Q&A panels, movie screenings, karaoke and a vendor room.

