 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darth Maul actor among guests at OKC's Pop Culture Con
0 comments

Darth Maul actor among guests at OKC's Pop Culture Con

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ray Park

Ray Park, shown at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles, will be a Saturday-only guest at OKC's Pop Culture Con.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ray Park, who brought Darth Maul to life in the “Star Wars” franchise, will be among celebrity guests at OKC’s Pop Culture Con, scheduled Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 at Oklahoma City’s Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2101 S. Meridian Ave. Park will be a Saturday-only guest.

Also among guests are Power Rangers Catherine Sutherland and Nakia Burrise, Aaron Schwartz and Shaun Weiss of “The Mighty Ducks,” Marty York of “The Sandlot” and Nichole Brown of “Cobra Kai.”

For tickets and information, go to horrorconokc.com or the Oklahoma City’s Pop Culture Con Facebook page. A weekend pass is $30. VIP weekend passes are sold out. Saturday-only admission is $20 and Sunday-only admission is $10. Kids 12-under are free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event will include cosplay contests, gaming, Q&A panels, movie screenings, karaoke and a vendor room.

The Men Who Would be Scene

Tulsa Opera features "Greenwood Overcomes," the most unusual box office success of all time and one missing cat

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elliot Page finally feels comfortable in his own body

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News