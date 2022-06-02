 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'D-Day Remembered' documentary free at Circle Cinema

D-Day: June 6, 1944 (copy)

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a U.S. Coast Guard landing barge, tightly packed with helmeted soldiers, approaches the shore at Normandy, France, during initial Allied landing operations, June 6, 1944.

 AP file

A free Circle Cinema event will include two Monday, June 6, showings of “D-Day Remembered,” an Academy Award-nominated 1994 documentary directed by Charles Guggenheim.

Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces staged the largest seaborne invasion in history. “D-Day Remembered” presents a thrilling, inspiring and unromanticized account of the most significant military engagement of the 20th century.

In addition to the documentary, D-Day memorabilia will be on display in the lobby, courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

