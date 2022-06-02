'D-Day Remembered' documentary free at Circle Cinema

A free Circle Cinema event will include two Monday, June 6, showings of “D-Day Remembered,” an Academy Award-nominated 1994 documentary directed by Charles Guggenheim.
Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
On June 6, 1944, the Allied forces staged the largest seaborne invasion in history. “D-Day Remembered” presents a thrilling, inspiring and unromanticized account of the most significant military engagement of the 20th century.
In addition to the documentary, D-Day memorabilia will be on display in the lobby, courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.