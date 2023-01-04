Cuba Gooding, Jr. attending 'Tuskegee Airmen' reunion screening in Muskogee

Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. will attend a reunion screening for the 1995 HBO film “Tuskegee Airmen” at Muskogee’s Roxy Theater, according to a news release from the historic theater.

The screening is scheduled 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the theater, located in downtown Muskogee at 220 West Okmulgee Street. Doors open at 2:15 p.m. Tickets for the red-carpet event are $6 or $3 for cast and crew who worked on the movie. For more information or to purchase tickets call 918-684-6366.

Gooding played Lt. Billy “A-Train” Roberts in “Tuskegee Airman.” The news release said Gooding saw a press release notice about the reunion screening in an online Hollywood publication and was moved to be asked if he could be part of the event.

Key “Tuskegee Airmen” scenes were shot in Muskogee and Fort Smith, Arkansas. People from the area made up a large contingent of background extras and behind-the-scenes workers. The reunion screening was planned to bring those individuals and their families together to see the film on the big screen.

The film’s all-star cast recreated the exploits of one of the first classes of aviators that would become part of the famed Red Tails aviation unit in World War II. At least four Tuskegee Airmen and one instructor hail from Muskogee. At 11 a.m. Jan. 7, a special presentation by Legacy Keepers R Us will be made at Booker T. Washington Cemetery to honor Tuskegee Airmen buried there.

Gooding won a best supporting actor Oscar for his work in the film "Jerry Maguire."