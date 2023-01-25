'Condor's Nest' filmmaker tackles questions about post-World War II revenge thriller

A decade after the fall of Nazi Germany, an American aviator travels across South America in search of war criminals and encounters much more than he expected.

That’s the premise of “Condor’s Nest,” a film that, as of Jan. 27, will be available on demand and in select theaters. The cast includes Jacob Keohane (“Halloween Kills”), Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy,” “Blood Diamond”), Michael Ironside (“Top Gun,” “Total Recall”), Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight,” “The Last Airbender”), Jorge Garcia (“Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0”), James Urbaniak (“The Venture Bros,” “The Office”) and Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison (“Willard,” “X-Men”).

Producer and director Phil Blattenberger, who described “Condor’s Nest” as a fun, 80s-style thriller, answered questions about the film.

Condor’s Nest is revenge story set during a Nazi political revival in South America. Did that really happen?

“Yes and no. Historically something like 10,000 Nazis fled to South America after the fall of the Third Reich. So we have a baseline for reality as our canvas, but then we paint something unique on it, and that’s an imagined Nazi political movement in the Bolivian Andes, something our protagonist, Will Spalding, stumbles upon while searching for the German SS officer who executed his bomber crew during World War Two. And it just gets wild from there.”

Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy” villain), James Urbaniak and Oscar-nominee Bruce Davison all play convincing Germans. Did you just find actors that spoke German?

“None of those guys spoke a word of German prior to filming ‘Condor’s Nest.’ Honestly it’s probably the most impressive collective effort I’ve ever seen. Arnold, James and Bruce learned enormous amounts of dialogue in German from scratch, ran multiple demanding scenes with it and pulled it off without a hitch. You’d swear they’d been speaking it for years.”

Michael Ironside as a Russian spy?

“Michael Ironside is a legend. I mean, the guy played Tom Cruise’s Top Gun instructor. He’s a Bond villain. You have to give a guy like that some meat to chew as an actor. He plays a Soviet agent embedded in a secret German airfield outpost in a canyon in Bolivia. It’s so much fun. If I say anything else I’ll be spoiling the movie, but suffice it to say his scenes alone make the movie worth watching.”

Jackson Rathbone transforms so believably into ... what would you even call that? A Nazi psycho?

“That’s exactly what I’d call it. Jackson is an unbelievable actor. He steals every scene he’s in. We did a lot of work on that character, making him believable, layered, but utterly hate-able. You ever seen a sane man sniff prisoners and lick machine gun magazines? No, you have not. He’s grounded in the most terrifying way and brings an enormous amount of color and energy to the story.

Anything else you want to tell people about this movie?

“Grab a bucket of popcorn and go to town. It’s a hundred-minute romp with a bunch of faces you know and love -- and, afterwards, just may hate. Happy watching!”