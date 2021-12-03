Coleman Theater hosting Quapaw Nation documentary about regenerative agriculture

A new short documentary featuring the Quapaw Nation’s efforts at regenerative agriculture through the reintroduction of bison will make its Oklahoma premiere Monday, Dec. 6 at the historic Coleman Theater in Miami, Okla.
“Regeneration of Land and Culture,” crafted by documentary filmmaker Brooke Bierhaus in collaboration with the Quapaw Nation, will be shown and a question-and-answer session with Bierhaus and Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd will follow.
“My top priorities will always be promoting our culture, revitalizing our language and preserving our heritage. But if we can’t feed our people, we will never be truly sovereign,” Tali Byrd said in a news release.
“We were the first tribe in Oklahoma to reintroduce bison to tribal lands, the first and only tribe to have a USDA-certified processing plant and a farmer’s market. The foresight we’ve shown is paying off amid supply chain shortages and empty store shelves across the country. What we’ve created on the Quapaw Reservation has become a model for even non-tribal communities and governments. There’s never been a better time to show the world how the Quapaw Nation is feeding our people responsibly, sustainably and in a way that also addresses the climate crisis.”
Bierhaus collaborated with the Quapaw Nation for months to document how the tribe has refocused its efforts on sustainable ancestral food practices, its focus on food as a primary component of tribal sovereignty and the agricultural impact of bison reintroduction to tribal lands.
“My film looks at regenerative agriculture and what that means to the Quapaw Nation,” Bierhaus said. “When I moved to northwest Arkansas two years ago, I began seeing the work the Quapaws were doing, specifically around the reintroduction of the buffalo. It’s a wonderful reminder that our Native brothers and sisters are the first caretakers and first protectors of this land, and their knowledge is something we all need to listen to.”
A short film featuring Vietnam veterans Henry Ellick and Bill Griffin at 6 p.m. Monday will precede the 7 p.m. showing of the documentary.
There is no admission fee, but donations to the Quapaw Nation Blessing Tree are welcome and appreciated, according to a news release. This is the second year the Quapaw Nation has hosted a Blessing Tree to ensure every Quapaw child has a bright and happy holiday, regardless of their family’s financial status.