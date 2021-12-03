Coleman Theater hosting Quapaw Nation documentary about regenerative agriculture

A new short documentary featuring the Quapaw Nation’s efforts at regenerative agriculture through the reintroduction of bison will make its Oklahoma premiere Monday, Dec. 6 at the historic Coleman Theater in Miami, Okla.

“Regeneration of Land and Culture,” crafted by documentary filmmaker Brooke Bierhaus in collaboration with the Quapaw Nation, will be shown and a question-and-answer session with Bierhaus and Quapaw Nation Chairman Joseph Tali Byrd will follow.

“My top priorities will always be promoting our culture, revitalizing our language and preserving our heritage. But if we can’t feed our people, we will never be truly sovereign,” Tali Byrd said in a news release.

“We were the first tribe in Oklahoma to reintroduce bison to tribal lands, the first and only tribe to have a USDA-certified processing plant and a farmer’s market. The foresight we’ve shown is paying off amid supply chain shortages and empty store shelves across the country. What we’ve created on the Quapaw Reservation has become a model for even non-tribal communities and governments. There’s never been a better time to show the world how the Quapaw Nation is feeding our people responsibly, sustainably and in a way that also addresses the climate crisis.”