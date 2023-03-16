Circle Cinema is celebrating its 95th anniversary with a variety of events, including a special edition of the Circle Cinema Film Festival in July.

Beginning Saturday, July 15 (on Circle Cinema’s “birthday”), the festival will run through Wednesday, July 19 for five days of the best new independent art, music and film from Oklahoma alongside memories from Circle Cinema’s history. Local filmmakers are encouraged to submit films for festival consideration now. More information is available at CircleCinema.org/CCFF.

“We’re expanding our open call for submissions this year to showcase the best new films made in Oklahoma,” festival director Kerry Wiens said. “We can’t wait to share all of our plans for this year’s Circle Cinema Film Festival. It’s going to be very special for Circle’s 95th birthday.”

Filmmakers may submit for all categories: feature-length narrative films and documentaries, student-made short films and documentaries, plus professional short films and documentaries.

Submissions are open through Wednesday, May 24, and selected filmmakers will be notified by Thursday, June 15. Sponsorship opportunities for the festival are available, including recognition in advance promotional material and on-screen during events. For more information, contact Circle Cinema executive director Brent Ortolani at 918-585-3456.

The festival will feature a new gallery exhibit (on display in July) from Tulsa artist John Hammer, commemorative Circle Cinema 95th anniversary merchandise, live music, special guests and more. Ticket info and a full lineup for the festival will be announced in the coming months.

“As we approach our centennial, the Circle has earned status as one of the most influential arthouse cinemas in the U.S. through its diverse array of films and innovative programming,” Ortolani said.

Originally Tulsa’s first “suburban” theater, Circle Cinema is Tulsa’s only remaining classic movie house still in operation. Circle Cinema opened its doors July 15, 1928, with screenings of “Across the Atlantic,” welcoming Tulsans and guests traveling the original alignment of Route 66 down Lewis Avenue.

For silent films, Circle Cinema had a state-of-the-art 1928 Robert Morton theatre organ, the same organ still entertaining guests today.

Screenings continued through the decades under various owners. Circle Cinema made its own theatrical debut as a filming location in Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Outsiders” in 1983.

Circle Cinema became an adult theater for a time before going dark for years in the mid-1990s. The Circle Cinema Foundation was formed in 2003 by Clark Wiens and George R. Kravis III with plans to restore the cinema to glory as Tulsa’s only nonprofit movie theater.

“Why did we do this? We saw an opportunity to preserve Tulsa’s film history in a place where community consciousness through film would come alive,” Clark Wiens said. “A hard-working nonprofit could make this happen.”

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, and, in October 2004, Circle Cinema officially reopened with the mission of fostering “community consciousness through film.”

Movies played in what is now Circle Cinema’s screen No. 3 while renovation plans for the original building were drafted. Programming groundwork was laid to promote accessibility to local artists and marginalized groups. These diversity efforts continue to provide big screen opportunities today with the Native Spotlight Series, REEL Indie initiative and community partnerships.

Many other beloved Circle Cinema programs began in this time, including the annual “slumber party” all-night horror movie marathon, year-end audience participation screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and sing-alongs of “White Christmas.”

The early years saw the establishment of Circle Cinema’s Oklahoma Walk of Fame, honoring Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Medallions for new inductees to the Walk of Fame are added every year, currently totaling 57 inductees. Among them are Ron Howard, Peggy Dow-Helmerich, S.E. Hinton and Brad Pitt.

Renovation plans began in earnest on Circle Cinema’s 80th birthday in 2008 with the launch of a capital campaign to fund construction. The front façade would be restored to the classic 1952 look, a new concession area would be built, and screens No. 1 and No. 2 would be completed with new digital projection equipment.

In 2009, a time capsule was buried to be opened on Circle’s 100th birthday in 2028. The capsule contains Circle Cinema merchandise and fliers, movies (including “The Outsiders”), and local publications from Kendall-Whittier and Tulsa. Construction on screen No. 2 finished in November 2013 with screen No. 1 and the concession area completed for a grand reopening on Circle Cinema’s 86th birthday, July 15, 2014.

Circle Cinema celebrated its 90th birthday in 2018 with the launch of the Circle Cinema Film Festival. The premiere edition saw many of Tulsa’s favorite stars return, with events including: An Evening with Tim Blake Nelson, “I Want You” (1951) with Peggy Dow Helmerich, “The Buddy Holly Story” 40th anniversary with Gary Busey, “Morning” with Jeanne Tripplehorn and “Diane” with Mary Kay Place.

The festival has remained an annual summer tradition. Guests have included Sterlin Harjo, John Starks, The Flaming Lips, Larry Charles, and Bishop Carlton Pearson.

Like all movie theaters and entertainment venues around the world, Circle Cinema was forced to close in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater reopened in late 2020, pivoting to outdoor screening events and reduced capacity indoor screenings. Circle Cinema was honored to welcome guests back to the movies in January 2021 as an official Satellite Screen for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, one of only 21 nationwide venues to host the Festival.

“Hosting the Sundance Film Festival was a major boost to Circle Cinema,” said Chuck Foxen, deputy director for the theater. “Circle was always an industry leader in terms of innovative art house programming, and the recognition from a world-renowned brand like Sundance helped our members know it was okay and safe to come back to the movies.”

Circle Cinema was honored to host free premiere screenings of “Tulsa Burning” in May 2021 to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with many local activists and leaders coming together for community conversations. In August 2021, the cinema hosted the official “green carpet” premiere of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” with co-creator Harjo and many of the cast and crew.