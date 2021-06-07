Circle Cinema, Tulsa Juneteenth team for free screening of 'Summer of Soul'

Circle Cinema, in partnership with Tulsa Juneteenth, is presenting a free advance screening of the award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).”

The screening will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 as part of Tulsa Juneteenth’s week-long celebration.

The film, set to be released nationally July 2 and streamed on Hulu, is the directorial debut from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Ticketing details will be available soon at TulsaJuneteenth.org and CircleCinema.org, with all tickets free and open to the public.

“Circle Cinema is honored to work with Tulsa Juneteenth and add ‘Summer of Soul’ to an incredible lineup of events,” Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to bring the film to Tulsa as the city comes together in celebration of the vibrant African-American community.”

Lindsey Corbitt, event coordinator with Tulsa Juneteenth, said Tulsa Juneteenth is excited to partner with Searchlight, Hulu, the Onyx Collective and Circle Cinema to bring ‘Summer of Soul’ to a Tulsa audience.