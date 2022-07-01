Circle Cinema to host free screening of Sterlin Harjo's "Terlton," voter registration drive on July 3

Circle Cinema will host a free screening on Sunday, July 3, of Sterlin Harjo’s documentary, “Terlton,” which recounts the tragic accident that took place in the small Oklahoma town by the same name in 1985, and how the community rallied together to recover from the catastrophe.

A meet-and-greet with the filmmakers will take place at 7 p.m., followed by the film showing at 8 p.m., said one of the film’s producers, Bobby Dean Orcutt.

“Really what drew me to it isn’t the tragedy,” Harjo told the Tulsa World in 2019. “It’s the fact that the community did their mourning, then turned it into a celebration of life. A celebration to never forget the people they lost that day in 1985. It’s beautiful.”

The tragic accident that occurred in Terlton had a devastating effect on the community. One-fourth of the town was killed in an explosion at Aerlex Corp, a local firework manufacturing facility. It wasn’t until Harjo connected with Orcutt, however, that this event came on his radar.

“One day, years ago, I saw (Harjo) make a post on social media about needing a location for a film,” Orcutt said. “I contacted him asking if he’d ever been to Terlton, and he had not. I told him my recollection of the events depicted in the documentary and he was interested in the town, outside of a set location. We drove out there and had lunch with my Aunt Sally, who is in the film. By the time we got back to Tulsa, it was decided that this film needed to be made.”

After Harjo and Orcutt connected, Orcutt worked alongside Harjo to create the film, which premiered in 2019. Before Sunday’s screening, the documentary had only been shown at a theater once — at the second annual Circle Cinema film festival.

The event will also serve as a voter registration drive in coordination with Orcutt, who is running for City Council for District 4. Orcutt, who is co-owner of Mercury Lounge, said he hopes the screening of “Terlton” will serve as a source of inspiration for Tulsans.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.