 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Circle Cinema to host free screening of Sterlin Harjo's "Terlton," voter registration drive on July 3

  • Updated
  • 0
Terlton

“Terlton” is a 2019 documentary by Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo.

 Courtesy, Bobby Dean Orcutt

Circle Cinema will host a free screening on Sunday, July 3, of Sterlin Harjo’s documentary, “Terlton,” which recounts the tragic accident that took place in the small Oklahoma town by the same name in 1985, and how the community rallied together to recover from the catastrophe.

A meet-and-greet with the filmmakers will take place at 7 p.m., followed by the film showing at 8 p.m., said one of the film’s producers, Bobby Dean Orcutt.

“Really what drew me to it isn’t the tragedy,” Harjo told the Tulsa World in 2019. “It’s the fact that the community did their mourning, then turned it into a celebration of life. A celebration to never forget the people they lost that day in 1985. It’s beautiful.”

The tragic accident that occurred in Terlton had a devastating effect on the community. One-fourth of the town was killed in an explosion at Aerlex Corp, a local firework manufacturing facility. It wasn’t until Harjo connected with Orcutt, however, that this event came on his radar.

People are also reading…

“One day, years ago, I saw (Harjo) make a post on social media about needing a location for a film,” Orcutt said. “I contacted him asking if he’d ever been to Terlton, and he had not. I told him my recollection of the events depicted in the documentary and he was interested in the town, outside of a set location. We drove out there and had lunch with my Aunt Sally, who is in the film. By the time we got back to Tulsa, it was decided that this film needed to be made.”

After Harjo and Orcutt connected, Orcutt worked alongside Harjo to create the film, which premiered in 2019. Before Sunday’s screening, the documentary had only been shown at a theater once — at the second annual Circle Cinema film festival.

The event will also serve as a voter registration drive in coordination with Orcutt, who is running for City Council for District 4. Orcutt, who is co-owner of Mercury Lounge, said he hopes the screening of “Terlton” will serve as a source of inspiration for Tulsans.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion swears by these four skincare secrets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert