Circle Cinema to begin new outdoor 'drive-in' experience while its theater remains closed

While its historic art-house theater remains closed due to coronavirus concerns, Circle Cinema will start engaging with customers in a new way with a drive-in operation.

Not only will the giant, inflatable portable screen allow for some movies to be shown in the theater's parking lot to the west of the cinema, but plans are also being made to use it in the future for Tulsa-area events.

"Circle Cinema invites you to help kick-off its new fun — and COVID-safe — moviegoing experience starting Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12, as its back parking lot becomes the Circle Cinema Moonlight Drive-In," according to a press release.

Circle Cinema is at 10 S. Lewis Ave., and the back lot is in the area of Admiral Boulevard and Gillette Avenue. The setup, with Circle employees guiding guest cars to spots with no obstructed view, will allow up to 35 vehicles to watch a movie.

The first movie will be the 1968 Beatles' animated film, "Yellow Submarine," which is expected to begin, weather permitting, at 8 p.m.

The theater recently purchased its new portable screen, which measures about 20 feet wide and 12 feet tall. Guests will be able to hear the movie through an audio broadcast over FM to radios in their vehicles.