Circle Cinema showing 'lost' cult classic 'Death Game'

Circle Cinema is bringing a believed-to-be-lost cult classic film to the big screen with a showing of “Death Game” at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

“Death Game” stars Seymour Cassel as George Manning, a family man whose life is turned into a nightmare of sex and torture when he allows himself to be seduced by two nubile young strangers (Sondra Locke and Colleen Camp) who show up at his door on a rainy night.

Considered lost for many decades, the film is being presented for the first time in its original 2.39:1 aspect ratio, meticulously restored in 4K from the original camera negative. “Death Game” is presented by Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premier big screen experience for cult and retro movies. Tickets are $11 or $8 for Circle Cinema members.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.