Circle Cinema showing 'lost' cult classic 'Death Game'

Sondra Locke

In this Nov. 1, 1997 file photo, actress/director/author Sondra Locke poses for a photograph at a garden in Beverly Hills, Calif. In 1977, Locke appeared in the cult classic "Death Game." AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes, File

 Jimmie Tramel

Circle Cinema is bringing a believed-to-be-lost cult classic film to the big screen with a showing of “Death Game” at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

“Death Game” stars Seymour Cassel as George Manning, a family man whose life is turned into a nightmare of sex and torture when he allows himself to be seduced by two nubile young strangers (Sondra Locke and Colleen Camp) who show up at his door on a rainy night.

Considered lost for many decades, the film is being presented for the first time in its original 2.39:1 aspect ratio, meticulously restored in 4K from the original camera negative. “Death Game” is presented by Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premier big screen experience for cult and retro movies. Tickets are $11 or $8 for Circle Cinema members.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

