Circle Cinema showing 'lost' cult classic 'Death Game'

Circle Cinema is bringing a believed-to-be-lost cult classic film to the big screen with a showing of “Death Game” at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
“Death Game” stars Seymour Cassel as George Manning, a family man whose life is turned into a nightmare of sex and torture when he allows himself to be seduced by two nubile young strangers (Sondra Locke and Colleen Camp) who show up at his door on a rainy night.
Considered lost for many decades, the film is being presented for the first time in its original 2.39:1 aspect ratio, meticulously restored in 4K from the original camera negative. “Death Game” is presented by Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premier big screen experience for cult and retro movies. Tickets are $11 or $8 for Circle Cinema members.