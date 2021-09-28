Circle Cinema showing 'KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park'

“Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park” was must-see TV when it debuted as a television movie in 1978. You can see it on the big screen two days before KISS’ farewell show at BOK Center.

Circle Cinema is presenting “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Community partner Tulsa Rocks with Lynn Hernandez will introduce the cult classic that features members of KISS as robot-fighting superheroes. As KISS prepares for a concert at California’s Magic Mountain amusement park, a mad scientist unleashes robots to kidnap park-goers.

KISS can’t rock without an audience, so the band channels its music into super powers to save the day.

While the film received mixed reviews, it has since become a fan favorite due to its campy acting, fun visual effects, great soundtrack and live performance footage. For more information, go to CircleCinema.org and Tulsa-Rocks.com.

