Circle Cinema, Partners for Equality partner for donations to Colorado Healing Fund

Film The Inspection

This image released by A24 shows Jeremy Pope in a scene from "The Inspection." A24 via AP

 Jimmie Tramel

As Tulsa stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs, Circle Cinema and Oklahomans for Equality announced a donation campaign to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the victims and survivors of the Club Q shooting.

Circle Cinema and Oklahomans for Equality will make a joint $3 donation for every ticket sold to the upcoming LGBTQ+ film “The Inspection.”

The film opens for daily screenings Friday, Dec. 2 at Circle Cinema with tickets for a 7:30 p.m. opening night show on sale now at circlecinema.org. Additional daily showtimes will be available soon.

“Our hearts are broken for those in Colorado Springs, and we stand with the LGBTQ+ community,” Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema’s deputy director, said.

“Circle Cinema is proud to collaborate with OKEQ to raise funds for families of the shooting victims and those injured in this senseless tragedy. Now is the time to come together for support, compassion, and awareness. We hope this event will provide a place for reflection and amity.”

Circle Cinema and Oklahomans for Equality will track attendance to “The Inspection” and donate a combined $3 to the Colorado Healing Fund for every ticket sold. The organization’s mission is to assist local communities with the financial, emotional, and physical needs of victims of mass tragedies that occur in the state of Colorado. Direct ties to the community will ensure the money goes to the victims and survivors of Club Q. Visit coloradohealingfund.org to learn more and pledge additional support.

“The Inspection” follows a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, who decides to join the Marines and do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Like the character in the film, the LGBTQ+ community perseveres in the face of bigotry.

A news release from Circle Cinema said it is more important than ever to stand with the community, support the victims and survivors of the shooting and amplify LGBTQ+ voices.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World.

