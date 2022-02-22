Circle Cinema offering $5 tickets for 'Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America'

The documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” opens Friday, Feb. 25 at Circle Cinema and will feature a reduced ticket price of $5 for all screenings.

Opening weekend includes a 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 Q&A with community partners the Terence Crutcher Foundation and Justice for Greenwood. Filmmakers Jeffrey Robinson, Sarah Kunstler and Emily Kunstler will be joined by Dr. Tiffany Crutcher and Chief Egunwale F. Amusan, who are featured in the film, for a community conversation after Saturday’s screening. Ticket proceeds from the Saturday filmmaker Q&A screening will be donated to the Terence Crutcher Foundation.

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” follows Robinson as he draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.

Portions of the film are set in Tulsa as Robinson discusses the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Robinson also interviews Dr. Tiffany Crutcher about her brother Terrence Crutcher, who was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police in Tulsa. A news release said Robinson and Dr. Crutcher discuss the Terrence Crutcher Foundation and the work being done to end the realities of violent policing.