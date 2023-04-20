The world-renowned Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot is coming to Circle Cinema for an evening of film and conversation Sunday, May 7.

The event is presented with the Woody Guthrie Center, which will recognize Pussy Riot as the recipient of the 2023 Woody Guthrie Prize the night before.

Circle Cinema members will have an exclusive meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before the public event at 7 p.m. Members of the group will discuss their work and take questions from the audience between film and music clips spanning their career. Tulsa music promoter Julie Wenger Watson will serve as moderator. Tickets ($20 for Circle members; $25 non-members) are on sale at circlecinema.org.

“Pussy Riot’s message has never been more relevant, and we are proud to join the Woody Guthrie Center in welcoming the group to Tulsa,” Circle Cinema executive director Brent Ortolani said in a news release.

“We strive to make events more than just a movie, and our members will have a great opportunity to meet the band and learn more about what they do to stand against fascism.”

The Russian punk-rock protest group was founded in 2011 and gained recognition for arrests over public protests in Russia against Vladimir Putin’s policies. The news release said their music and work promoting feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and denouncing fascism continue to inspire activists around the world.

Seating for the member meet and greet is limited to the first 50 RSVPs. For more information, call Circle Cinema member manager Jody McIntyre at 918-585-3456.