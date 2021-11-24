Circle Cinema hosting 'White Christmas' sing-a-long screenings

Circle Cinema announced the return of “White Christmas” sing-a-longs with seven screenings on two weekends in December.

Intended as a holiday treat, the sing-a-longs feature Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney with song words on screen and audience participation strongly encouraged.

Tickets are $15 for Circle Cinema members, $20 for non-members and $10 for kids 12 and under. All tickets include pre- and post-show entertainment, sing-a-long props, a free popcorn, access to a special hot cocoa bar and “White Christmas” photo-ops in the lobby. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org or in-person at the Circle Cinema box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave. A news release said tickets will sell out in advance.

Sing-a-longs are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

All screenings will be hosted by Jody Jill McIntyre, a Circle Cinema board member and lifelong “White Christmas” fan. She will open each screening with trivia about the film and a prize giveaway. She will also show attendees when to use the sing-a-long props included with each ticket.