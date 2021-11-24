 Skip to main content
Circle Cinema hosting 'White Christmas' sing-a-long screenings
  Updated
White Christmas at Circle Cinema

Jody McIntyre poses for a portrait at Circle Cinema in this file photo. McIntyre hosts the theater’s annual sing-along screenings of “White Christmas.” 

 IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Circle Cinema announced the return of “White Christmas” sing-a-longs with seven screenings on two weekends in December.

Intended as a holiday treat, the sing-a-longs feature Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney with song words on screen and audience participation strongly encouraged.

Tickets are $15 for Circle Cinema members, $20 for non-members and $10 for kids 12 and under. All tickets include pre- and post-show entertainment, sing-a-long props, a free popcorn, access to a special hot cocoa bar and “White Christmas” photo-ops in the lobby. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org or in-person at the Circle Cinema box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave. A news release said tickets will sell out in advance.

Sing-a-longs are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

All screenings will be hosted by Jody Jill McIntyre, a Circle Cinema board member and lifelong “White Christmas” fan. She will open each screening with trivia about the film and a prize giveaway. She will also show attendees when to use the sing-a-long props included with each ticket.

After the film, members of the American Theater Organ Society Sooner State Chapter will play Christmas songs on Circle’s restored 1928 theater pipe organ.

While Circle Cinema continues to operate under COVID-19 safety protocols, seating capacity has been reduced to 75% to allow for social distancing and masks are required for all guests and staff unless actively eating or drinking.

