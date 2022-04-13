 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Circle Cinema free Indie Lens Pop-Up series continues with 'Try Harder!'

Try Harder movie poster

'Try Harder!' will be screened Tuesday, April 19 at Circle Cinema.

 Jimmie Tramel

“Try Harder!” will be shown 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 as Circle Cinema’s last free Indie Lens Pop-Up movie of the season.

A Grand Jury Prize nominee at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, “Try Harder!” is about seniors at one of the country’s best public high schools facing the pressure of applying to elite colleges.

After the free film, director Debbie Lum will join for a live Zoom Q&A with host Gitzel Puente and the audience.

