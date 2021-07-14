Circle Cinema Film Festival returns this year with new films, documentaries

“A lot of things have been happening kind of at the last minute,” he said. “Fortunately, when we finally decided to move forward with the festival, we had a pretty large backlog of really good films that we hadn’t been able to show yet, because of the way the pandemic affected how people saw movies.

“But we’re noticing that people are slowly starting to get out again,” Foxen said. “We hosted some events in connection with the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, and they sold out. We were one of the satellite sites for the Sundance Film Festival, and that worked out well for us also.”

The four-day festival will feature new feature films, documentaries, and locally-made short films, along with a classic favorite, all with Oklahoma connections.

The Circle Cinema is continuing to follow social distancing rules, with its theaters arranged for 50 percent capacity. The theater is also requesting patrons to wear masks while in public spaces.

In addition to the screenings, the festival will feature special appearances by film makers, actors and other celebrities, such as Tulsa native and NBA legend John Starks, who will return to Tulsa for the screening of “Keep Shooting: The John Starks Story,” which will open the festival with showings at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and 2 p.m. Friday, July 16.