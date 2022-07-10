Circle Cinema festival includes premiere of 'The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film'

￼ayne Coyne. Sterlin Harjo. Sheryl Crow. Author Mike Sowell. “Monster maker” Tate Steinsiek.

They’ll all be on the big screen or present at Circle Cinema — but not necessarily both — for the 2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave, and will celebrate art, music and film.

Tickets are almost sold out for an 8 p.m. Saturday headlining world premiere of “The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film.” Co-director Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips and fellow co-director Blake Studdard will be in attendance for a Q&A. Coyne and Studdard will return to give an introduction for a 2 p.m. Sunday screening that was added to the festival roster.

The festival lineup will include “Love and Fury” with director Sterlin Harjo (“Reservation Dogs”) present for a Q&A and festival-featured Oklahoma director Charles Perry in attendance for shorts and a new feature, “The Black Cowboy.”

See all 10 film programs for $50 with a festival pass and enjoy priority seating for screenings and panels. Individual program tickets are $10 for Circle Cinema members and $12 for non-members, unless noted. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org.

Here’s a guide to festival programming with comments from Ryan Thomas, Circle Cinema communications, and Kerry Wiens, Circle Cinema Film Festival coordinator.

2 p.m. Friday, July 15: Circle Cinema’s 94th birthday and Tate Steinsiek gallery exhibit opening

Free admission

Circle Cinema was “born” July 15, 1928. A festival-opening reception will feature Native American artist Tate Steinsiek, who will debut a gallery exhibit of his award-winning SFX prosthetics work. Steinsiek, who specializes in horror films, will be honored with a medallion on Circle Cinema’s Oklahoma Walk of Fame for his accomplishments on movies like “Castle Freak,” “Dragged Across Concrete” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Tulsa composer Dustin Edward Howard will play live ethereal music.

Comment: “It wouldn’t be a birthday without cake! Celebrate Circle’s 94th birthday with free cupcakes and kick off the festival with an art exhibit from Tulsa’s award-winning SFX artist Tate Steinsiek.”

3 p.m. Friday, July 15: OK/LA shorts collection — Q&A with director Ethan Cooper

Enjoy a collection of five short comedy films made in Oklahoma City. In episode one, Montana is motivated to make a movie with her friend Sara after an embarrassing moment in film class. The shorts follow this story.

Comment: “See all five episodes of the charming web series from Oklahoma director Ethan Cooper for just $5. The comedy follows two friends trying to make a movie in OKC, getting in and out of trouble along the way.”

4:15 p.m. Friday, July 15: REEL Funny: Comedy in Films panel/podcast sponsored by Twisted Arts LGBTQ+ Film Fest

Free admission

Tulsa comedian Brett A. Jeffries leads a panel discussion and live recording of the “How Do You Do?” podcast. She will talk cinematic comedy with other Tulsa comics and writers.

Comment: “Comedy clubs would charge for this lineup, but you can hear Tulsa’s top comics for free! Brett A. Jeffries leads a panel on funny films with Christine Akuma, Landry Miller and Quinn Blakely presented by Twisted Arts.”

5 p.m. Friday, July 15: ‘Love and Fury’

This documentary screening will include the short film “Spirits” by Kyle Bell (Tulsa Artist Fellow, Sundance Indigenous Program Fellow).

Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo (“Reservation Dogs” co-creator, Oklahoma Walk of Fame inductee and former Tulsa Artist Fellow) follows Native artists for a year as they navigate their careers in the U.S. and abroad. The film explores the immense complexities each artist faces in regards to their own identity as Native artists, as well as pushing Native art further into a post-colonial world.

Comment: “Sterlin Harjo’s hit series ‘Reservation Dogs’ is changing the conversation on Indigenous culture and representation. In his new documentary, see how Native artists, poets and musicians honor tradition and innovate to tell their stories.”

8 p.m. Friday, July 15: Sheryl

The screening will include a Zoom Q&A with director Amy Scott and the short film “Walking Cane Society” by Charles Perry.

Scott, an Oklahoma director, presents a portrait of Sheryl Crow, a singular storyteller who’s lived it all and seen it all, but has never told it all until now. From humble beginnings to sold-out world tours, Crow’s life has been extraordinary, creating a legacy that continues to inspire. Following the Q&A, keep the party going across the street at Bar 473 with “Sheryl-oake karaoke,” hosted by DJ Kennedy.

Comment: “Soak up the sun and all things Sheryl Crow! Oklahoman director Amy Scott has made the definitive doc on the legendary singer-songwriter and it’s full of behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews.”

12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Bloody Marys and Bloody Body Parts talk with Tate Steinsiek and Kris Rose

Free admission

Bloody Marys will be pouring at the Circle Bar to kick off the second day of the festival as Steinsiek talks horror with Rose, a Tulsa author and has written several zines on horror movie themes like The Final Girl and Hagsploitation.

Comment: “Artist Tate Steinsiek returns to talk all the gory details on what makes for good horror with Kris Rose.”

1 p.m. Saturday, July 16: ‘War on the Diamond’

This new baseball documentary is based on the book “The Pitch That Killed” by author and former Tulsa Tribune sports editor Mike Sowell. Learn the tragic story of Ray Chapman, a Cleveland Indians star shortstop, who died after he was hit by a pitch thrown by Yankees star pitcher Carl Mays in 1920. Sowell will be in attendance for a post-film talk.

Comment: “Tulsan Mike Sowell literally wrote the book on this documentary. Get the inside pitch on a 1920 baseball tragedy that sparked a century-long rivalry between Cleveland and New York.”

3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Student shorts

See short films from Oklahoma’s best student filmmakers before they graduate to the big time in Hollywood. A full listing of selected shorts can be found on circlecinema.org.

Comment: “Say you knew them ‘when’ as Oklahoma’s future filmmaking stars bring their student films to the big screen. Tickets are just $5 for this annual audience-favorite program.”

5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16: Okie shorts

Enjoy a collection of new shorts by talented filmmakers from all across Oklahoma. The program includes “Pony Express” by Festival featured director Charles Perry and Kelly Kerr’s “Old House New Home” about the restoration of the Outsiders House Museum. A full listing of selected shorts can be found on circlecinema.org.

Comment: “You’ll laugh, cry and learn with an incredible selection of comedy, drama, and doc shorts from the state’s best directors.”

8 p.m. Saturday, July 16: ‘The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film’ world premiere

Tickets $12 Circle Cinema members, $15 non-members.

The premiere will include a Q&A with co-directors Wayne Coyne and Blake Studdard, plus the animated short “Flip” by Tulsa’s Joe Cappa.

Comment: “It’s no surprise Oklahoma’s coolest band was behind one of the most inspiring and uplifting moments of the pandemic — the Space Bubble Concerts. See what it took to pull off the shows and bring Flaming Lips fans together safely through the power of music.”

1 p.m. Sunday, July 17: ‘Second Chances’

After discovering a torn-up love note in an old handbag, a 21-year old thrift store worker covertly works to reunite a couple and rekindle a lost relationship. The screening will include a Q&A with director Rick Walker.

Comment: “Romcoms don’t get much sweeter than this tender movie made entirely in Oklahoma. A woman finds long-lost love letters at her thrift shop, and finds playing matchmaker may just lead to her own romance.”

2 p.m. Sunday, July 17: ‘The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film’

A second festival screening of the film will include an in-person introduction by Coyne and Studdard.

3 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Filmmaking in the time of COVID panel

Free admission

Learn about the challenges and creative solutions filmmakers employed to produce movies safely during the pandemic. Panelists include Blake Studdard (“The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film” co-director), Julie Holeman (“Reservation Dogs” COVID protocol enforcer), Cate Jones (“Chicken House” director) and Charles Perry (Festival featured director). The panel will be moderated by Katie Hader.

Comment: “From small-budget films like ‘Chicken House’ to major productions like ‘Reservation Dogs,’ everyone had to adapt during COVID. Learn some of the creative methods filmmakers used to keep things running safely at this free panel discussion.”

4 p.m. Sunday, July 17: ‘The Black Cowboy’

The screening will include a post-film discussion with director Charles Perry and the National Cowboy Museum’s Michael R. Grauer. The film examines a little-known chapter in the history of the United States. It is a story that illuminates the often-overlooked people who contributed to the building of the ideal that is the American dream.

Comment: “Oklahoma director Charles Perry shines a light on the unsung heroes of the American West. From cattle trails to rodeo riders, Black cowboys shaped so much of this country and are finally getting the recognition they deserve.”

6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17: ‘Chicken House’

The screening will include a Q&A with director Cate Jones and actress/producer Kassie Gann. The film is an Oklahoma City-made comedy.

Comment: “Close out the festival with a fun female-fronted comedy! Oklahoma’s own Cate Jones is a talent on the rise, directing and starring as a stranger from L.A. upending the lives of her three new roommates in OKC.”

