Circle Cinema features events for screenings of 'Out of Exile' and 'The Son'

Circle Cinema is hosting an opening night “Out of Exile” screening that will feature a Q&A with writer-director Kyle Harris and actors from the film, including Jacob Snovel (also a producer), Aurelian Smith, Jr. (Jake the Snake Roberts) and Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum.

The 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 20 event will be moderated by Melanie Brooke Sweeney, a producer.

Recently paroled thief Gabe Russell is back at it again in “Out of Exile.” After a botched armored car robbery turns up the heat from the FBI, Gabe will have one last shot if he hopes to escape and provide a new life for himself and his estranged daughter.

Also, at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Circle Cinema will host a screening of “The Son” that will be moderated by Dr. Cheryl Delk, coordinator of the Youth Mental Health Program at the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.

Learn about efforts in Tulsa regarding one of the film’s main themes, mental health needs and access for teens.

A description for "The Son:" Peter has his busy life with new partner Beth and their baby thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

Tickets for Circle Cinema events can be purchased at circlecinema.org.