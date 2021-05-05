 Skip to main content
Circle Cinema closes Indie Lens Pop-Up series with 'The Donut King'
Donut King

"The Donut King" is coming to Circle Cinema as part of an Indie Lens Pop-Up series.

 Courtesy Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema’s virtual season of Indie Lens Pop-Up comes to a close 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 with a screening of “The Donut King.” Visit circlecinema.org for an RSVP link.

“The Donut King” tells the story of a Cambodian refugee who escaped genocide and overcame poverty to build a life for himself — and hundreds of immigrant families — by baking America’s favorite pastry and building an unlikely multimillion-dollar empire of donut shops.

A live panel discussion hosted and moderated by Gitzel Puente will follow the screening. Panelists will be Jason Ting (Ting Realty), Lorena Rivas (Rivas & Associates) and Stanislaus “Stan” Mudjialim (Kim’s Donut).

THe film will air on OETA/PBS later in May.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

