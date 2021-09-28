Circle Cinema celebrating rock, folk and jazz with music films

Circle Cinema is offering concert films, documentaries and features celebrating music on the big screen.

The 1978 television movie “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park” was screened Sept. 30. Next: A film about the untold story of Enid-born folk singer Karen Dalton.

Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org for the Dalton movie and other upcoming music-related films:

“Karen Dalton: In My Own Time”

Daily screenings start Friday Oct. 8

Few know the story and music of Dalton, a singer-songwriter from Enid who made it big in the folk scene of 1960s New York City.

Dalton’s hauntingly beautiful voice and dulcet melodies were great inspirations to peers like Bob Dylan, and her music is now revered by modern performers like Nick Cave.

She was poised for stardom before eschewing the trappings of success and leaving the city before an unfortunate early death. While some of her music and most images of her have been destroyed or lost to time, this new documentary gives long overdue credit to an Oklahoma legend.