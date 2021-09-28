Circle Cinema celebrating rock, folk and jazz with music films

Circle Cinema is offering concert films, documentaries and features celebrating music on the big screen.
The 1978 television movie “KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park” was screened Sept. 30. Next: A film about the untold story of Enid-born folk singer Karen Dalton.
Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org for the Dalton movie and other upcoming music-related films:
“Karen Dalton: In My Own Time”
Daily screenings start Friday Oct. 8
Few know the story and music of Dalton, a singer-songwriter from Enid who made it big in the folk scene of 1960s New York City.
Dalton’s hauntingly beautiful voice and dulcet melodies were great inspirations to peers like Bob Dylan, and her music is now revered by modern performers like Nick Cave.
She was poised for stardom before eschewing the trappings of success and leaving the city before an unfortunate early death. While some of her music and most images of her have been destroyed or lost to time, this new documentary gives long overdue credit to an Oklahoma legend.
A special opening night screening Friday, Oct. 8 will feature live music in the lobby by Cherokee singer/songwriter Kalyn Fay from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the film starting at 7:30 p.m. For more, go to CircleCinema.org and KalynFay.com. Tickets for the opening night screening are on sale now, with tickets for additional showtimes on sale soon.
“The Velvet Underground”
Daily screenings start Friday, Oct. 15
The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing the group’s place as one of rock’s most revered bands. Tickets and showtimes for daily screenings of the new documentary will be available soon.
“Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz”
7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18
Although the free jazz movement of the 1960s and 1970s was much maligned in some jazz circles, its pioneers – brilliant talents like Ornette Coleman, Cecil Taylor, Sun Ra, Albert Ayler, and John Coltrane – are today acknowledged as central to the evolution of jazz as America’s most innovative art form.
The documentary showcases the architects of a movement whose radical brand of improvisation pushed harmonic and rhythmic boundaries and produced landmark albums like Coleman’s “Free Jazz: A Collective Inspiration” and Coltrane’s “Ascension.” Archival footage conjures the 1960s jazz scene along with incisive reflections by critic Gary Giddins and a number of the movement’s key players.
“Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free”
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
The film is in theaters for two days only in honor of the late Tom Petty’s birthday. See the behind-the-scenes story about the making of his seminal album “Wildflowers.” Capturing the period of 1993-1995, during which he created his most emotionally raw album, the unvarnished look at Petty features never-before-seen footage drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film as well as new interviews with album co-producers Rick Rubin and band member Mike Campbell, along with original Heartbreaker Benmont Tench. Tickets are $10 for Circle Cinema Members and $12.50 for non-members.
“The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition”
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
On July 5, 1968, The Doors lit up the Hollywood Bowl with a legendary performance that is widely considered to be the band’s finest captured on film. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Doors’ final studio album in 1971, “Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition” will transform movie theaters into concert venues, giving Doors fans around the world the closest experience to being there live alongside Jim Morrison and the band.
The film features the concert in its entirety plus a new musical performance and conversation with John Densmore, Robby Krieger and the band’s manager Jeff Jampol. Tickets are $10 for Circle Cinema Members and $12.50 for non-members.