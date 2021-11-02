Circle Cinema celebrating Native American Heritage Month

Circle Cinema is honoring Native American Heritage Month with special screenings throughout November.

The screenings will showcase the diverse variety of the Native American and Indigenous experience through new narrative features and documentaries that celebrate culture, explore history and confront social issues of the present and past.

Three of the films — “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock,” “Night Raiders” and “Ikhaiyana La Chi” — are presented as part of the returning Native Spotlight Series which is made possible with support from the Flint Family Foundation. Following this month’s events, the Native Spotlight Series will continue as a quarterly showcase.

Tickets for all programs are on sale at CircleCinema.org with regular admission prices unless noted. The films to screen as part of Native American Heritage Month are:

"Beans," screening now daily