Circle Cinema celebrating Native American Heritage Month

Circle Cinema is honoring Native American Heritage Month with special screenings throughout November.
The screenings will showcase the diverse variety of the Native American and Indigenous experience through new narrative features and documentaries that celebrate culture, explore history and confront social issues of the present and past.
Three of the films — “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock,” “Night Raiders” and “Ikhaiyana La Chi” — are presented as part of the returning Native Spotlight Series which is made possible with support from the Flint Family Foundation. Following this month’s events, the Native Spotlight Series will continue as a quarterly showcase.
Tickets for all programs are on sale at CircleCinema.org with regular admission prices unless noted. The films to screen as part of Native American Heritage Month are:
"Beans," screening now daily
The film features breakout stars Paulina Alexis and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai from “Reservation Dogs.” A 12-year-old character named Beans is on the edge — torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become the tough Mohawk warrior she needs to be during the Oka Crisis, the turbulent Indigenous uprising that tore Quebec and Canada apart for 78 tense days in the summer of 1990.
"End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock" – Native Spotlight Series – Thursday, Nov. 4, 7:20 p.m. with virtual filmmaker Q&A
The event includes a post-film virtual Q&A with director Shannon Kring and producer Pearl Means, moderated by tribal community leaders Britany Dias (Kaw, IT Rep for ONE Gas, Inc.) and Margo Gray (Osage, community activist, businesswoman).
A group of indigenous women risk their lives to stop the Dakota Access oil pipeline construction that desecrated their ancient burial and prayer sites and threatens their land, water and very existence. In the process, they must face the personal costs of leadership, even as their own lives and identities are transformed by one of the great political and cultural events of the early 21st century.
"Night Raiders" – Native Spotlight Series – opens for daily screenings Friday, Nov. 12.
In a dystopian future, a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are considered property of the regime, which trains them to fight. A desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes to infiltrate a state children’s academy and get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America, “Night Raiders” is a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.
"Being Thunder" – screening free as part of the Twisted Arts Film Festival – Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. (More information about the Twisted Arts Film Festival is available at TwistedFest.org.)
Sherente Harris came into the world marked by the thunder beings. And as thunder announces the clash of two fronts, Sherente lives at the intersections — sometimes clashing, sometimes harmonious — of several identities. A Two-Spirit teenager, Sherente has the love and unconditional support of family, yet when Sherente begins dancing in the Fancy Shawl “girls” category at Powwows, the broader tribal community responds with quiet, insidious exclusion. Acutely aware of the tribal community’s lack of support, Sherente nonetheless draws strength from the preservation and continuation of the language and traditions of the Narragansett tribe.
"Ikhaiyana La Chi (I Will Remember)" – Native Spotlight Series – Thursday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m. with post-film Q&A with director Mark D. Williams.
Produced by the Choctaw Nation, this 30-minute short tells the unknown stories of the last Choctaw removal to Oklahoma in 1903 by train, the cultural impact it had on the Choctaw people and a certain Oklahoma community.