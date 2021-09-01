Circle Cinema announces screenings for 'Faith Walk' documentary

Circle Cinema announced that it will present “Camino De Santiago Faith Walk with Kristin and Peter,” a new documentary that follows husband and wife Kristin Dickerson and Peter Fleisher as they embark on Spain’s ancient 500-mile pilgrimage.
Dickerson, a former KTUL anchor and National Murrow and Gracie Award winning broadcast journalist, and Fleisher will be in attendance for Q&As following a 7 p.m. screening on Friday, Oct. 29 and a 2 p.m. screening Saturday, Oct. 30. A portion of ticket sales from both shows donated to Little Light House Tulsa, a non-profit Christian developmental center providing tuition-free educational and therapeutic services for children with special needs from birth to age 6.
Shot in 4K and shown on Circle Cinema’s new 4K projector, the couple made the documentary during the six weeks they walked the Camino De Santiago to inspire others and share the experience with those unable to make the pilgrimage themselves. Tickets will be available at CircleCinema.org.
“We are extremely honored to debut our documentary at Circle Cinema,” Dickerson said in a news release. “Tulsa has such a special place in my heart because it’s where my faith walk journey truly began. Now, being able to share the life lessons from our pilgrimage while also helping the children at Little Light House, a non-profit where Peter and I used to volunteer, makes it even more meaningful.”
Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen called the film truly awe-inspiring. Said Foxen: “Seeing it on Circle Cinema’s new 4K projector is amazing, like being there in Spain alongside Kristin and Peter.”
The film is screening as part of Circle Cinema’s Reel Indie series, highlighting new independent films without major distribution deals. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for Circle Cinema members.