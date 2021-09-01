Circle Cinema announces screenings for 'Faith Walk' documentary

Circle Cinema announced that it will present “Camino De Santiago Faith Walk with Kristin and Peter,” a new documentary that follows husband and wife Kristin Dickerson and Peter Fleisher as they embark on Spain’s ancient 500-mile pilgrimage.

Dickerson, a former KTUL anchor and National Murrow and Gracie Award winning broadcast journalist, and Fleisher will be in attendance for Q&As following a 7 p.m. screening on Friday, Oct. 29 and a 2 p.m. screening Saturday, Oct. 30. A portion of ticket sales from both shows donated to Little Light House Tulsa, a non-profit Christian developmental center providing tuition-free educational and therapeutic services for children with special needs from birth to age 6.

Shot in 4K and shown on Circle Cinema’s new 4K projector, the couple made the documentary during the six weeks they walked the Camino De Santiago to inspire others and share the experience with those unable to make the pilgrimage themselves. Tickets will be available at CircleCinema.org.