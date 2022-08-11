 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cinergy offering free movies to teachers

Cinergy Tulsa

Cinergy Tulsa is offering free movies to teachers through Aug. 18.

 Ian Maule

Here’s a back-to-school treat:

Through Aug. 18, Cinergy Entertainment Group is celebrating teachers with free movie tickets at Cinergy Dine-In Cinema locations, including Cinergy Tulsa, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 300.

All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas with a menu of chef-inspired American favorites.

In addition to upscale cinema amenities, many Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, virtual reality and elevated ropes courses with zip lines.

For more information, visit www.cinergy.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

