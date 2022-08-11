Cinergy offering free movies to teachers

Actor Anne Heche remains hospitalized and on a ventilator to help her breathe, four days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. A spokeswoman for the actor says she slipped into a coma and is in critical condition. Heche has what the spokeswoman called “a significant” lung injury, and burns requiring surgery. Last Friday in Los Angeles, Heche’s car smashed into a house. Flames erupted, and Heche was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. Heche, who has appeared on TV and in films, was alone in the car when it crashed. No one else was reported injured.