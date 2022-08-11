Cinergy offering free movies to teachers

Here’s a back-to-school treat:
Through Aug. 18, Cinergy Entertainment Group is celebrating teachers with free movie tickets at Cinergy Dine-In Cinema locations, including Cinergy Tulsa, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 300.
All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas with a menu of chef-inspired American favorites.
In addition to upscale cinema amenities, many Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, virtual reality and elevated ropes courses with zip lines.
For more information, visit www.cinergy.com.